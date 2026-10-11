'Phones Seized Without Memo': CJP's Saurav Das Suspects Hacking, Fears Data Could Be Used As Evidence | VIDEO

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das on Sunday expressed suspicion that the phones seized from party leaders during their detention in Delhi may have been hacked or cloned, raising concerns that information stored on the devices could be manipulated and later presented as evidence against them.

Addressing a joint press conference with CJP activist Ashutosh Ranka in New Delhi, Das alleged that the authorities had seized their phones without providing a seizure memo. He said the party feared their devices could have been compromised and their contents potentially misused.

"They seized our phones but did not provide a seizure memo... We suspect our phones were hacked or cloned," Das said.

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He added that the party was concerned that information on the devices could be planted or distorted and subsequently used against them in legal proceedings.

"Just as has happened to other activists over the years, we fear they may have hacked into our devices to plant documents or other material to be presented later as evidence," Das said.

"We want to state here that our phones have likely been compromised," he added.

The allegations were made after Das, Ranka and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke were detained by Delhi Police upon arriving at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday, October 10, ahead of the party's proposed protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The three leaders were released on October 11, subject to conditions imposed by an executive magistrate.

CJP Raises Concerns Over Phone Seizure

Das's remarks centred on the alleged lack of documentation accompanying the seizure of their phones and the possibility that data on the devices could be accessed or manipulated. He drew parallels with cases involving other activists, saying the party feared that material could be planted on their devices and later used to build a case against them.

However, the claim that the phones were hacked or cloned was presented as the party's suspicion; no independent confirmation of such compromise was provided during the press conference.

CJP Calls Delhi Situation An 'Open Emergency'

The CJP also criticised the extensive security arrangements and restrictions imposed across the national capital ahead of its planned demonstration, describing the situation as an "open Emergency".

Addressing the press conference, Das and Ranka accused the administration of disrupting public life in an attempt to suppress what they described as a youth-led movement.

Drawing a parallel with the Emergency imposed in 1975, Das alleged that Delhi had effectively been turned into a "cantonment" because of the scale of the security deployment.

"The situation across the country right now mirrors an open Emergency. Such repressive conditions have not been witnessed since the dictatorial regime of 1975," Das said.

Das Alleges Security Restrictions Disrupted Public Life

Das claimed that between 30,000 and 40,000 security personnel had been deployed across Delhi over the preceding three to four days, including personnel brought in from Kashmir, Bengal and Naxal-affected regions.

He alleged that the restrictions were affecting not only protesters but also ordinary residents trying to go about their daily lives.

"Over the last three to four days, Delhi has virtually been turned into a cantonment. Between 30,000 and 40,000 security personnel including border troops and forces airlifted from Kashmir, Bengal, and Naxal-affected belts have been stationed across the city under severe restrictions. This clampdown does not just target protesters; it punishes ordinary citizens who have nothing to do with the agitation," he said.

Das further accused the administration of deliberately disrupting public movement to turn residents against the protest.

"Shutting down 57 metro stations, suspending trains including Rajdhani services, and forcing markets to close on a Sunday disrupts daily life. The administration is intentionally inconveniencing the public in order to turn sentiment against this youth-led movement," he added.

The CJP had planned to demonstrate at Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls and to demand Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. The party's allegations against the authorities and its concerns over the handling of the detained leaders' phones had not been independently established.