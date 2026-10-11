'They Have Detained My Friend': Woman Tries To Stop Police Van During Mumbai CJP Protest, Gets Whisked Away By Cops In 5 Sec | VIDEO |

Mumbai: A video showing a woman attempting to stop a police van carrying Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters in Mumbai has been circulating on social media.

However, her actions appear to mirror those of model Rhiya Yadav Ahir, who confronted police over the alleged detention of protesters at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on July 22 during a protest against the NEET paper leak.

Woman attempts to stop police van

In the viral video, the woman is seen standing in front of the van, attempting to prevent the police from taking away the protesters, as they were staging a demonstration in solidarity with CJP supporters protesting in Delhi on Saturday, October 10, against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The video shows the woman standing in front of the police van and saying, “They have detained my friend.” However, the police later took her away.

Detentions follow protest call

The detentions came after the CJP announced a protest demanding Kumar’s resignation over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and called for a nationwide demonstration at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

According to reports, more than 400 people were detained across Mumbai during the demonstration. Hundreds were detained at August Kranti Maidan, the proposed protest venue, and nearby Nana Chowk.

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The gathering was called by Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, in support of the CJP’s demand for the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar amid the controversy surrounding the SIR exercise.

Tushar Gandhi reportedly detained

Reports stated that Tushar Gandhi was also detained while heading towards the protest site and was later released by Mumbai Police.

Mumbai Police have registered an FIR at Gamdevi Police Station in connection with the protest at August Kranti Maidan, held in support of the Cockroach Janta Party’s demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Actor Imran Khan also detained

Bollywood actor Imran Khan was also detained at August Kranti Maidan after visiting the site to express support for the protesters and their demands.

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