Rubio To Meet Mukesh Ambani In Gujarat, US Strengthens Reliance Ties Amid Elon Musk's Criticism

Mumbai: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to meet Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani during his India visit from October 17 to 22, signalling stronger business and energy ties between the two countries.

According to a Bloomberg News report, Rubio will visit Reliance's oil refining complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and meet senior company executives.

Why Is Rubio Visiting Reliance?

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor confirmed the planned visit while speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New Delhi on Thursday.

Rubio's India trip will also include Mumbai. He is expected to meet senior government officials to discuss energy cooperation, investment opportunities and stronger bilateral relations.

The Jamnagar facility is the world's largest oil refining complex, making Reliance an important player in global energy markets.

Reliance's Big Role In US Refinery Project

The meeting comes seven months after US President Donald Trump announced Reliance's involvement in building America's first major new oil refinery in nearly 50 years.

The proposed refinery will process around 1.68 lakh barrels of American shale oil daily.

Reliance has also signed a 20-year agreement to purchase fuel produced at the facility.

Gor said the refinery project reflects Washington's successful engagement with major Indian businesses.

From Russian Oil Criticism To Cooperation

The development marks a change in Washington's approach towards Indian energy companies.

Last year, US officials criticised major Indian refiners for purchasing discounted Russian crude oil during the Ukraine war.

Although Reliance was not directly named, the remarks were widely seen as referring to large Indian energy companies.

The latest engagement suggests that energy investment and long-term business interests remain important priorities.

Elon Musk's Remarks Add Fresh Controversy

Meanwhile, tensions between Elon Musk and Ambani have added another dimension to the visit.

Read Also Elon Musk May Have To Battle Mukesh Ambani For Bringing Starlink To India

Musk recently criticised Ambani over competition in India's satellite internet market.

In a post on X, Musk sarcastically called Ambani India's "prime minister" and accused him of protecting Reliance's telecom business from competition.

His company, SpaceX, is awaiting approval to launch Starlink's commercial satellite internet services in India.

Despite the controversy, Rubio's expected meeting highlights Washington's continued focus on Reliance as a major energy partner.