US Ambassador Sergio Gor Says 'Russia Sanctions Bill Not Targeted At India' Ahead Of Marco Rubio's Visit To Mumbai & Jamnagar |

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said that the proposed US sanctions measures against buyers of Russian oil and gas are not aimed at any particular country, including India, stating that Washington’s objective is to end the Russia-Ukraine war rather than punish nations purchasing Russian energy. The remarks come just days before US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to visit Mumbai and Jamnagar this week.

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Speaking about the legislation passed by the US Senate, Gor said President Donald Trump is expected to decide on its implementation within the next 10 days. The legislation authorises the US President to impose sanctions on countries purchasing Russian oil and gas or helping others evade existing sanctions.

Gor highlighted the bipartisan support for the measure, which received 86 votes in the 100-member Senate. He said the legislation provides sanctions options across three categories: oil purchases, gas purchases and sanctions evasion.

“These sanctions options that Congress passed, they are not targeted at any individual country,” Gor said, adding that India falls within one of the categories alongside several other countries based on the relevant figures. “The goal is not to punish anyone. The goal is to try to bring an end to this war,” he said, indicating that Trump would make a determination in the coming days.

Trump To Decide On Sanctions

According to Gor, the legislation requires the President to make a determination within 30 days of its passage. He added that no country had been sanctioned under the legislation so far and that any decision on exemptions or relief for India would rest with the US President.

The remarks come amid continued scrutiny of India's purchases of Russian crude oil and the potential impact of Washington's proposed measures on bilateral trade and energy ties. The possibility of 100 per cent tariffs on countries buying Russian oil and gas has been a key concern for nations maintaining energy links with Moscow.

The issue is also likely to feature in discussions during US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's upcoming visit to India, with energy cooperation listed among the priorities by the US Department of State.

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Marco Rubio To Visit India This Week

Rubio is scheduled to travel to India from October 17 to 22, visiting Mumbai and Jamnagar after an earlier stop in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. According to the State Department, he will meet senior Indian government officials to strengthen the strategic partnership, exchange views on regional and global developments, and discuss opportunities for greater energy cooperation.

He is also expected to meet business leaders to promote commercial investment and economic cooperation. His visit to Jamnagar is significant as the city houses Reliance Industries' refinery complex, the world's largest single-site refining facility, with a capacity to process around 1.4 million barrels of crude oil per day.

This will be Rubio's second visit to India since May, when he attended the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting hosted by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi.