'Starlink Has No Right To Operate In India' Swadeshi Jagaran Manch Leader Satish Kumar Says At Indore MSME Meet | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Satish Kumar, all-India co-organisation secretary of Swadeshi Jagaran Manch and a senior 'Pracharak' (full-time worker) of the RSS, has stated that American companies like Starlink, which lack the authorisation to operate in India, should be opposed.

He presented a fresh conceptual and national perspective for the MSME sector. He urged MSMEs to resolve to become exporters, invest in R&D, and expand their mindset to align with a global outlook.

Kumar was addressing the MSME Industry Interaction Meet organised at the Indo-German Tool Room (IGTR) premises on Wednesday.

The event was held under the joint aegis of the Indo-German Tool Room (an MSME technology centre under the Ministry of MSME, Government of India) and the Association of Industries, Madhya Pradesh (AIMP).

In his keynote address, Kumar highlighted the MSME sector's role as the backbone of the nation's economic development. He emphasised that indigenous technology, support for local industries, and innovation are crucial to realising the visions of 'Vocal for Local' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India).

He urged industries to step forward in the global competitive landscape without compromising on quality and to broaden their vision and thinking.

This joint initiative by the Indo-German Tool Room and the Association of Industries, Madhya Pradesh, aimed to provide a new direction to local micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), accelerate their growth, and facilitate access to the Tool Room's services.

The event commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by the chief guest, Satish Kumar, alongside other dignitaries, including IGTR general manager DV Rautela, AIMP chairman Yogesh Mehta, vice chairman and programme coordinator Tarun Vyas, secretary Harish Nagar, and Swadeshi Jagaran Manch regional head Vishal Purohit.