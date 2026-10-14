BHAVYA Rasayan Scheme Could Transform Malwa's Chemical Industry, Says IIT Indore Director At Conclave | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Highlighting the importance of converting scientific breakthroughs into practical applications, IIT Indore director Prof Suhas Joshi noted that the BHAVYA Rasayan scheme, which envisages three mega chemical parks with central support of up to Rs 1,000 crore each, could create significant opportunities for chemical engineers and industrial regions such as Malwa.

Joshi also emphasised the role of academia-industry partnerships in translating research into industrial and societal impact and advancing the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

The utterance came during the Malwa Chemical Conclave-2026 organised by the Department of Chemical Engineering at IIT Indore on Oct 11 and 12.

The conclave brought together academicians, industry leaders and regulators under the theme “Engineering a Responsible Future” to strengthen academia-industry collaboration and advance chemical engineering practices and industrial standardisation in the Malwa region.

The conclave featured hands-on workshops on ANSYS Fluent and MATLAB, followed by the inaugural ceremony, release of The Malwa Outlook, and departmental orientation.

Technical sessions were addressed by Zahid Hussain (DCM Nouvelle Speciality Chemicals Ltd), Dipak K Basu (Bharat Tiki Tar Shell Pvt Ltd), Peeyush Dubey (Indian Oil Corporation Ltd) and Prof Ganti Suryanarayana Murthy (IIT Indore).

A panel discussion on “Chemical Engineering in the Real World: Opportunities, Challenges and the Road Ahead” featured the speakers alongside Prof Devendra Deshmukh, dean of educational outreach, and Prof Suman Mukhopadhyay, dean of alumni and corporate relations, IIT Indore.

The discussion explored industry-ready skills, academia-industry partnerships, technology commercialisation, professional upskilling, centres of excellence, India’s energy transition and the growing role of AI, automation and sustainability in chemical engineering.

The programme also included audience interaction, poster presentation and student innovation expo, best poster awards, and the closing ceremony.

The conclave highlighted research opportunities at IIT Indore’s Department of Chemical Engineering, with PhD admissions currently open in diverse areas, including energy and sustainability, catalysis, soft matter, polymer physics, interfacial science, biosystems engineering, process systems engineering, and AI/ML-driven chemical engineering.

The department also plans to launch MS (Research) and industry-focused executive MTech programmes to expand advanced research and professional development opportunities.