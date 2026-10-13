Instagram Reel Stunt Costs Jewellery Shop Manager ₹10 Lakh As Female Friend Allegedly Flees With Cash In Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizarre incident, a young woman allegedly defrauded a jeweller's manager of Rs 10 lakh after convincing him to hand over the cash so they could film an Instagram reel and pose for a photo. The incident occurred under the MG Road police station limits.

The police registered a case against the suspect, Ayushi Verma, based on a complaint filed by Ankit Upadhyay, a manager at a jewellery shop in Sarafa.

On Oct 8 at around 1 pm, Ankit left the showroom with Rs 10 lakh in cash in his car to deposit it at a bank. While arriving near the State Bank of India (SBI) gate close to DRP Line, he ran into his long-time friend, Ayushi Verma.

Knowing Ankit regularly carried large cash collections to the bank, Ayushi insisted they use the cash as a prop to shoot an Instagram video and take pictures showing off a large sum of money. Though Ankit initially refused, Ayushi persisted and coaxed him into driving near her home in Snehlataganj.

Once there, Ayushi asked Ankit to place the bag containing Rs 10 lakh into the 'dickey' of her scooter, promising to return it immediately after shooting the reel. Trusting her due to their five-year friendship, Ankit complied.

However, under the pretext of going inside her house, Ayushi sped away on her scooter with the cash and never returned.

Realising he had been duped, Ankit immediately informed his employer and lodged a police complaint. Police are currently scanning CCTV footage from the area to trace the suspect and recover the stolen amount.