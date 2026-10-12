From Mahabharata To Model UN! Indore's SGSITS Brings Diplomacy, Leadership And Ethics Into Focus At MUN 2026 | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Mahabharata teaches that duty often comes with difficult choices, a lesson that formed part of the discussions at the Model United Nations (MUN) conference hosted by Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS), Indore.

Institute director Nitesh Purohit spoke about the epic's relevance to leadership, ethics and decision-making, themes explored through a dedicated committee introduced at the conference.

“The Mahabharata teaches us that doing one’s duty is not always easy, and that every decision must be weighed against its consequences,” Purohit said.

The second edition of SGSITS MUN concluded with awards for delegates across four committees. Organised as part of the Amrit Mahotsav celebrations of the institute's annual technical fest, 'Aarohan 2026', the conference was held under the fest's umbrella for the first time.

The conference followed the theme ‘PRISM’, which stands for Peace, Rights, Integrity, Diplomacy and Morality. Delegates participated in the Disarmament and International Security Committee (DISEC), the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), the Mahabharata Committee and the Lok Sabha. While the first two committees addressed international security and human rights, the Mahabharata Committee explored leadership, duty, strategy and ethical dilemmas through episodes from the epic.

"Delegates debated contemporary national and international issues, presented arguments and negotiated positions during committee proceedings," chemistry department head Nitish Gupta said.

"The sessions provided opportunities to develop research, public speaking, negotiation and decision-making skills," director general of police Vipin Maheshwari, who attended the inaugural ceremony as the chief guest, said.