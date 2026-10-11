Indore Colleges Turn Into Voter Registration Hubs As Gen Z Students Apply For First Voter IDs | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Government colleges across Indore are bringing voter registration closer to young citizens through special camps that help eligible students obtain their first voter IDs.

The initiative is being conducted at Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College, Government Holkar Science College and Government New Law College to encourage Gen Z participation and strengthen democratic awareness.

Registration brought closer to students

The camps target students aged 18 and above who have not yet registered to vote. At Government New Law College, camps were scheduled for Oct 5 and 9, from 10 am to 3 pm.

Students were asked to bring their Class 10 marksheet, electricity bill, Aadhaar card, passport-size photograph and parents' voter IDs.

The initiative is significant in a district with two parliamentary constituencies, nine Assembly constituencies and 3,210 polling stations. By providing registration assistance on campus, authorities aim to overcome awareness gaps and procedural barriers faced by first-time voters.

Dr Mamta Chandrashekhar, principal of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College, said 39 students registered on the first day and 57 on the last day.

She added that government colleges across Madhya Pradesh had organised similar camps to ensure eligible students were included in electoral rolls.

Rajendra Chourasia, a staff member at Government Holkar Science College, said students participated enthusiastically, with around 15 to 20 students taking part.

Dimple Verma, a student of Government New Law College, said, These camps are accessible, and the officers guided us through the process. They made it easy for students who don't live in this city and face issues with their Voter IDs.

Turning 18 makes citizens eligible to register, but voting requires their names to appear on the electoral roll. The campus initiative seeks to transform registration into an early step towards informed, active democratic participation.