7 Cops Including Police Station In-Charge Suspended For 'Assaulting' BJP Workers Showing Off 'Political Influence' In Indore| VIDEO

7 Cops Including Aerodrome Police Station In-Charge Suspended For Allegedly Assaulting BJP Workers; 400 Supporters Protest | VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A minor road dispute turned into a major controversy in Indore after BJP worker Jaideep Dubey and his brother-in-law Pankaj Choubey accused police personnel of assaulting them inside Aerodrome Police Station on Friday night. The incident sparked a massive protest by over 400 supporters of BJP MLA Golu Shukla, following which seven police personnel, including the station in-charge, were reportedly suspended late at night.

इंदौर के सनातनी विधायक कहलाने वाले गोलू शुक्ला जी के पुजारी को पुलिस ने थाने में पीट दिया। Ti सहित 7 पुलिस वाले सस्पेंड। https://t.co/DPtutdQQ0U https://t.co/oItujegDYP — SanjayGupta_Journalist (@sanjaygupta1304) October 10, 2026

Dispute Began Over Sudden Braking

According to Dubey, the dispute began around 5.30 pm on Friday when a scooter rider allegedly abused and assaulted him over sudden braking near his house.

He claimed that the rider also misbehaved with his wife and children, assaulted them and threatened to kill them.

Dubey said he approached the police station to register a complaint but received no immediate help despite informing officers about chest pain.

इंदौर से BJP विधायक गोलू शुक्ला के पुजारी को पुलिसवालों ने घसीट- घसीट कर पीटा...! https://t.co/yD0aOGEtLZ — Rupesh Mishra (@rupeshmishramp) October 10, 2026

Police Accused Of Assault

Around 11 pm, Dubey returned to the station with his brother-in-law Pankaj Choubey, a BJP mandal vice-president. He alleged that police personnel accused them of using political influence and assaulted them with sticks, kicks and punches.

Dubey's wife, Ranu, also accused the station in-charge of inappropriate touching and pushing her during an argument.

She claimed that officers repeatedly questioned whether the family consumed alcohol.

Seven Police Personnel Suspended

As tensions increased, over 400 supporters of MLA Golu Shukla gathered outside the station around 1 am and raised slogans demanding action.

Additional DCP Sumit Kerketta reached the spot, following which seven police personnel, including TI Vedendra Singh Kushwah, were reportedly suspended.

Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya said the dispute arose over delays in registering the FIR pending medical examination.

He said the investigation had been handed over to the Malharganj ACP.

The nearly 12-hour-long drama ended around 5 am on Saturday.