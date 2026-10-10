Indore Metro Tickets Get 25% Cheaper From October 11, Return Rides At 30% Discount And Group Tickets At 35% | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A day after Free Press reported low footfall, poor occupancy and mounting operating expenses on the Indore Metro, Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) on Friday announced an additional 25% discount on single-journey tickets in Indore and Bhopal, effective Oct 11. The special promotional offer will remain in force until Dec 31, 2026.

The announcement comes amid concerns about the Metro's low passenger numbers and fare affordability. As reported by Free Press, the Indore Metro recorded around 75,000 passenger journeys in its first 30 days of commercial operations, generating nearly Rs 30 lakh in revenue against electricity expenditure exceeding Rs 35 lakh.

With each train capable of carrying around 300 passengers, the average occupancy was approximately 24 passengers per one-way movement, translating into just 8% capacity utilisation. Officials have been exploring ways to attract more commuters, including incentives for digital payments and a proposed monthly pass scheme.

Under the newly announced offer, single-journey tickets will receive an additional 25% discount. Return-journey tickets, which earlier carried a 5% discount, will now offer a total discount of 30%. Group tickets will provide a total discount of 35%, replacing the existing 10% discount.

To encourage families and friends to travel together, MPMRCL has reduced the minimum number of passengers required to purchase a group ticket from eight to two. However, MPMRCL officials said the additional 25% discount will not apply to single-journey tickets priced at Rs 20.

The corporation is also promoting digital payments through its mobile application. Passengers recharging their e-wallets receive bonus amounts ranging from 8% to 15%, depending on the recharge value. According to MPMRCL, combining the existing wallet bonus with the new promotional ticket discounts could provide benefits of up to approximately 44%.

Passengers can book digital tickets and make payments through UPI, QR codes and the Metro mobile application.

The fare relief is expected to make Metro travel more attractive during the festive season. However, sustained ridership growth will also depend on better connectivity, parking facilities, and the development of a wider operational network.

METRO FARES ACROSS INDIA

Cost of a comparable one-way Metro journey

Metro system

Journey/fare slab

Standard ticket fare

Delhi Metro

17 km (12–21 km slab)

Rs 43 on weekdays; Rs 32 on Sundays/holidays

Bengaluru Metro

17 km (15–20 km slab)

Rs 50-70

Hyderabad Metro

17 km (15–18 km slab)

Rs 50-60

Chennai Metro

Approximately 17 km

Rs 40

Kolkata Metro

17 km (15–20 km slab)

Rs 25

Mumbai Metro Lines 2A/7

17 km (12–18 km slab)

Rs 30

Ahmedabad Metro

Approximately 17 km

Around Rs 20

Pune Metro

Approximately 17 km; station-pair dependent

Around Rs 30–35

Kochi Metro

17 km (15–20 km slab)

Rs 50

Lucknow Metro

17 km (15–18 km slab)

Rs 50-60

Nagpur Metro

Approximately 16.7 km

Rs 40

Noida Metro (Aqua Line)

16-station journey

Rs 40 on weekdays; Rs 30 on Sundays/holidays

Note: Fares depend on the exact route, applicable distance slab, travel day and eligible payment method.