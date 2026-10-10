Indore Police Tighten Security For Navratri, India-West Indies Match; AI Cameras, Shakti Patrols And Traffic Diversions Planned | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner of police (CP) Santosh Kumar Singh convened a review meeting with senior police officials to finalise security, crowd control and traffic management strategies for the upcoming Navratri festival and the India-West Indies international cricket match scheduled for Sunday.

Additional CP (Crime & HQ) RK Singh and additional CP (Law & Order) Mayank Awasthi attended the meeting, along with DCPs, ACPs and police station in-charges.

Key directives for Navratri security & Garba venues

Crowd control & vigilance:

Deployment of adequate force at major temples, sensitive areas and high-footfall zones, supported by AI-enabled facial recognition cameras to track known offenders and anti-social elements.

Garba venue compliance:

Organisers must secure formal permits and strictly follow safety protocols, including functional CCTV coverage, medical kits, fire safety equipment, clear emergency exit pathways and enough private volunteers. Organisers have also been advised to use breath analysers at entry gates to stop intoxicated individuals.

Women's safety & patrols:

Dedicated 'Shakti Mobile' units will carry out continuous patrolling near 'Garba' venues, temples and markets. Strict legal action will be initiated against harassers and eve-teasers.

Social media & peace committees:

Police stations have been instructed to hold meetings with local peace and mohalla committees to ensure communal harmony. Police will actively monitor social media channels to curb rumours or inflammatory content.

India-West Indies cricket match setup

Player & stadium security:

Comprehensive security coverage for players, officials and spectators at Holkar Stadium and surrounding areas.

Traffic & route management:

Pre-planned traffic diversions, designated parking zones and public advisories for alternative routes to avoid congestion around the venue on Sunday.

CP Santosh Kumar Singh instructed all officers to personally review arrangements in their respective jurisdictions, emphasising zero tolerance for negligence regarding public safety, women's security and traffic flow.