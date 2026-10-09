Child Safety: Indore Traffic Police Launch Awareness Drive For Two-Wheeler Travel | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As children’s safety on roads becomes a growing concern, Indore Traffic Police has launched a special awareness campaign to educate parents on precautions to take while travelling with children on two-wheelers.

The initiative is being conducted under the direction of the police commissioner, with guidance from deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Rajesh Tripathi. Traffic inspector Sonali Maurya, along with SI PS Nagar, head constable Sultan, and traffic volunteers Shyam Bihani and Nirmal Shah, is reaching out to parents to share simple ways to ensure safer journeys.

Traffic police officials pointed out that children are often made to sit on the petrol tank or in front of the rider on scooters, while others travel on the rear seat without adequate safety arrangements. Sudden braking, loss of balance or a child falling asleep during the journey can increase the risk of accidents, particularly for younger children.

As part of the campaign, parents are also being informed about safety belts and other specially designed child-safety options available for two-wheelers.

Officials said awareness and preventive measures can significantly reduce risks. The campaign aims to ensure that traffic-rule compliance goes hand in hand with child safety. Traffic police urged parents not to compromise on safety and to make children’s protection their top priority whenever travelling on two-wheelers.