India Condemns Alleged Mass Shooting Plot Targeting Hindu Temple In US, Expresses Concern Over 'Anti-India Hate' | X

India has expressed deep concern over an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting at a Hindu temple in the Aurora area of Illinois in the US. The External Affairs Ministry condemned the reported anti-Hindu and racist nature of the plot, which allegedly involved threats of violence against people of Indian origin.

Responding to media queries on Thursday, October 15, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the reports as particularly disturbing. India also acknowledged the action taken by US law enforcement authorities, including the arrest of the suspect and the charges brought against him.

🚨 19-YEAR-OLD ARRESTED IN US OVER ALLEGED PLOT TO ATTACK HINDU TEMPLEAlexandros Paporakis (19) of Palatine, Illinois has been arrested for allegedly plotting a mass shooting targeting a Hindu place of worship in the Aurora area near Chicago.Authorities recovered a white supremacist manifesto containing references to violence against people of Indian descent. A Cook County judge ordered him detained with the next court hearing set for October 30.#US #Chicago #Aurora #HinduTemple https://t.co/Q5LSyQWbXf — contentkikamii (@contentkikamii) October 15, 2026

India Raises Alarm Over Racist Hostility

“We are deeply concerned by reports of an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting targeting a Hindu temple in the Aurora area of Illinois. The reported anti-Hindu and racist nature of the alleged plot, including references to violence against people of Indian origin, is particularly disturbing,” the ministry said.

🚨 19-YEAR-OLD ARRESTED IN US OVER ALLEGED PLOT TO ATTACK HINDU TEMPLEAlexandros Paporakis (19) of Palatine, Illinois has been arrested for allegedly plotting a mass shooting targeting a Hindu place of worship in the Aurora area near Chicago.Authorities recovered a white supremacist manifesto containing references to violence against people of Indian descent. A Cook County judge ordered him detained with the next court hearing set for October 30.#US #Chicago #Aurora #HinduTemple https://t.co/Q5LSyQWbXf — contentkikamii (@contentkikamii) October 15, 2026

Jaiswal said the incident had added to growing concerns over racist hostility and anti-India hate in the US. India stressed the need for greater vigilance, zero tolerance for hate-motivated violence and decisive steps to protect the Indian community, ANI reports.

“This incident adds to growing concerns over racist hostility and anti-India hate in the US. There is a need for greater vigilance, zero tolerance for hate-motivated violence, and decisive action to ensure the safety and security of the Indian community,” the ministry said.

19-Year-Old Arrested Over Alleged Temple Attack Plot

US authorities arrested 19-year-old Alexandros Paporakis, a resident of Palatine, Illinois, over an alleged plan to attack a Hindu place of worship in the Aurora area.

Investigators recovered a manifesto containing white supremacist views and references to violence against people of Indian origin. The alleged plot came to light after Paporakis’s co-workers alerted the police about disturbing digital messages they had received from him.

The messages reportedly included a document outlining a plan for a mass shooting, along with photographs of tactical equipment.

According to an Associated Press report, Paporakis’s co-workers claimed he openly described himself as a white supremacist at work. They also alleged that he had expressed a desire to kill Indian people.

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India Seeks Thorough Investigation, Strong Action

India has urged US authorities to thoroughly investigate the alleged plot and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice. The ministry also called for measures to prevent similar incidents and safeguard people of Indian origin.

“We expect US authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter, bring those responsible to justice, and take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents,” Jaiswal said.

The alleged plot has raised serious questions about the threat posed by racially motivated violence and the safety of religious communities. The case also highlights the importance of timely police intervention, as information shared by the suspect’s co-workers helped authorities uncover the alleged plan before an attack could take place.