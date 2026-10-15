Israel Imposes New Aviation Restrictions On Pakistani Pilots, Cabin Crew Following September 30 Hijacking Scare | AI Representational Image

Israel has introduced new aviation security restrictions barring Pakistani pilots and cabin crew, along with aviation personnel from several other countries, from operating flights entering its airspace, according to media reports. The move follows an alleged hijacking attempt on a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight on September 30, during which Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar was injured while preventing the aircraft from being seized.

Israel’s public broadcaster Kan reported that the Transportation Ministry’s Aviation Security Operations Centre issued the revised directives following the incident.

According to Israeli broadcaster N12, the ministry informed foreign airlines about the new restrictions on October 1.

Israel Bars Aviation Crew From Over Two Dozen Countries

Under the new rules, pilots and cabin crew operating flights into Israeli airspace cannot hold citizenship or dual nationality of countries that do not maintain official diplomatic relations with Israel.

The restrictions apply to nationals of more than two dozen countries, including Pakistan, Iran, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Algeria and Tunisia, according to Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

The directive also covers aviation personnel holding dual citizenship of these countries, potentially affecting crew assignments on international flights to Israel.

The measures were introduced after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a review of security procedures governing foreign civilian aviation following the alleged hijacking attempt.

Air France, United Airlines Adjust Crew Assignments

The restrictions have prompted international airlines, including Air France and United Airlines, to review their crew assignments.

French investigative website Mediapart reported that Air France circulated an internal memorandum informing pilots and cabin crew about the new requirements and warning of possible sanctions for non-compliance.

Aviation blog Live and Let’s Fly reported that United Airlines instructed pilots and flight attendants affected by the restrictions to contact its scheduling department for necessary adjustments.

Haaretz also reported that United Airlines had modified its crew assignments in response to the directive.

Indian Captain Injured While Foiling Alleged Hijacking Attempt

The restrictions followed an incident on September 30 involving a flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

According to reports, the aircraft’s Omani co-pilot allegedly attacked Indian Captain Smit Machchhar and attempted to seize control of the plane with the intention of crashing it into Israel’s Ben-Gurion Airport.

Despite sustaining injuries, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and other crew members to intervene and overpower the co-pilot.

The aircraft was subsequently diverted to Saudi Arabia.

Machchhar, who was injured during the incident, has been recovering at a hospital in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

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Modi, Netanyahu, Trump Hail Indian Pilot As “Hero”

Machchhar’s actions during the alleged hijacking attempt drew praise from several world leaders.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump were among those who hailed the Indian pilot as a “hero” for his role in preventing the suspected attack.

The incident prompted Israeli authorities to tighten security requirements for foreign airline personnel operating flights into the country.