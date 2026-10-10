Flydubai Hijack Attempt: NIA Files FIR Under Anti-Hijacking Act, UAPA; Probes Terror Conspiracy

The NIA has registered a case over the alleged hijacking attempt aboard Flydubai Flight 1073, in which Indian Captain Smit Machchhar was attacked inside the cockpit | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 10, 2026: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the alleged hijacking attempt on a Flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30. An Omani co-pilot allegedly attacked Indian captain Smit Machchhar inside the cockpit and attempted to crash the aircraft.

The agency has invoked Section 3 of the Anti-Hijacking Act, 2016, along with Sections 16, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). According to sources quoted by CNN-News18, investigators will examine whether the attack was carried out by a lone individual or was part of a larger conspiracy involving extremist networks.

NIA Probes Possible India Link

The investigation will also examine whether the alleged conspiracy involved plans to target India and how the attack was planned. Sources said the agency is looking into possible terror motives, radicalisation networks and the circumstances leading to the cockpit assault.

The case has raised serious questions about aviation security and the possibility of extremist elements targeting international flights. Investigators will now seek to establish whether the incident was an isolated attack or part of a wider terror plot.

Indian Agencies Seek Evidence From Abroad

According to sources, Indian agencies have a legal basis to investigate the incident because an Indian citizen was directly targeted during the alleged hijacking attempt. The NIA's action could allow investigators to pursue evidence related to the attack, which took place outside Indian territory, News 18 reports.

Hammam Al-Hammami has been named as the prime suspect in the case. Indian authorities are expected to seek mutual legal assistance from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to gather evidence and investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Suspect's Digital Footprint Under Scanner

Investigators are examining the suspect's background, electronic communications and possible links to extremist organisations. They are also looking into his ideological motivations to determine whether the attack was planned in advance or supported by an overseas terror network.

According to sources, the NIA is seeking access to the aircraft's Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and the suspect's electronic devices. The agency is expected to use diplomatic and international police channels to obtain the evidence.

How The Mid-Air Attack Unfolded

The incident took place on September 30, 2026, aboard Flydubai Flight 1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The Omani co-pilot allegedly attacked 39-year-old Captain Machchhar with an emergency crash axe inside the cockpit before attempting to interfere with the aircraft's controls.

The attack reportedly caused the aircraft to enter a sudden, steep descent from an altitude of 33,000 feet. Despite suffering serious injuries, Machchhar managed to activate the electronic cockpit door override, allowing passengers and off-duty crew members to enter the cockpit and overpower the attacker.

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Emergency Landing In Saudi Arabia

Following the struggle, the aircraft turned back into Saudi airspace and landed safely at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Airport in Tabuk. Authorities arrested the suspect after the aircraft landed.

Machchhar, who is currently in Dubai, has been recovering from his injuries. His actions during the emergency helped prevent a potentially devastating aviation disaster, while the NIA investigation will now focus on establishing the motive behind the attack and whether others were involved.

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