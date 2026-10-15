India–Czech Forum Sees Three MoUs, Over 30 Czech Firms Explore Business Partnerships

India–Czech Forum |

Mumbai: India and the Czech Republic explored stronger trade, investment and technology partnerships at the Czech–India Industry and Business Forum in Mumbai on October 15, 2026.

Held at Hotel President, the event brought together government representatives, businesses, industry bodies and research institutions, with discussions focused on joint manufacturing, innovation and access to Indian and European markets.

Three Agreements Strengthen Collaboration

The forum witnessed the exchange of three memoranda of understanding covering research, innovation and industrial cooperation.

The agreements involved SINE IIT Bombay and INDRDC & CLAIRIS; Green Solutions and INDRDC; and PBS Group and MAX Aerospace and Aviation Private Limited.

CZIN.CC was also inducted into the Federation of European Business in India, strengthening institutional links between the two business communities.

Manufacturing And Technology Take Centre Stage

Czech First Deputy Prime Minister Karel Havlíček highlighted opportunities in advanced manufacturing, mobility, aerospace, healthcare, defence and research.

He said closer India–European Union trade ties could create further scope for businesses and institutions to collaborate.

Maharashtra Marketing Minister Jayakumar Rawal invited Czech companies to manufacture, invest and innovate in the state, citing its industrial capabilities and skilled workforce.

More Than 30 Czech Companies Participate

Jan Rafaj, President of the Confederation of Industry of the Czech Republic, said more than 30 Czech companies represented sectors including transport, fintech, defence and advanced manufacturing.

He highlighted opportunities for joint investment and solutions serving both Indian and European customers.

Vir Advani, Chairman of CII Western Region and Chairman and Managing Director of Blue Star, called for partnerships extending beyond conventional buying and selling.

He emphasised co-development, joint manufacturing and technology collaboration involving companies, startups and research institutions.

Business Meetings Explore New Opportunities

The programme concluded with business-to-business meetings covering aerospace, industrial technologies, sustainability, research and development, and innovation.

A networking luncheon enabled further discussions among investors, entrepreneurs, officials and industry leaders.

The exchanges focused on identifying potential partnerships and expanding cooperation across the countries’ industrial and innovation ecosystems.