FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Aaditya Thackeray Named In Disha Salian Case, Jarange-Patil Convoy Heads To Mumbai'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:

1. Manoj Jarange-Patil Is Coming! Maratha Quota Activist Leaves For Mumbai From Jalna; VIDEO Shows Massive Convoy, Sea Of Supporters

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil left Antarwali Sarati for Mumbai on Tuesday as his indefinite hunger strike entered its 18th day. Videos showed a visibly weak Jarange being supported by aides before departing with a convoy. Police have twice rejected permission for his proposed agitation, while his representatives have submitted a third application seeking approval for 50 protesters. (Read more...)

#WATCH | Jalna | Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil leaves for Mumbai. On 13th September, Patil had announced that he would sit on a fast unto death at Mumbai's Azad Maidan at 10 am on September 19 if the demands of the Maratha community were not met in the next few… pic.twitter.com/6OA8VraZEp — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2026

2. 'Those Who Committed Atrocity...': Disha Salian's Father Satish Names Aaditya Thackeray, Bollywood Figures In Statement To CBI

Disha Salian's father, Satish, said he named Aaditya Thackeray, Dino Morea, Sooraj Pancholi and others while giving his statement to the CBI in connection with his daughter's death. Satish said he provided investigators with details of people he suspects and expressed confidence of getting justice. CBI registered an FIR on Monday following a Bombay High Court direction. (Read more...)

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Disha Salian's father, Satish Salian, says, "I told the officials the names of those who committed the atrocity; I provided all those details and gave them my statement. I gave the names of Aaditya Thackeray, Dino Morea, Sooraj Pancholi and their… pic.twitter.com/aCPRbnCPER — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2026

3. UPI Charges Explained: Will Users Pay Fees On Transactions Above ₹2,000? Govt Clarifies Rules

The government has clarified that UPI transactions up to ₹2,000 will remain free from direct or indirect charges. While discussions on Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) continue, any future charges would apply only to selected merchant transactions and not consumers. The focus remains on building a sustainable and accessible digital payments ecosystem. (Read more...)

4. Supreme Court Issues Notice To Union Education Secretary Over Plea To Regulate Religious Education For Children Under 14

The Supreme Court issued notice on a contempt plea against Education Secretary T.K. Anil Kumar over alleged non-compliance with an earlier direction to consider a representation seeking regulation of religious education for children under 14. (Read more...)

5. Swatantra Bhardwaj Gets Relief In Jantar Mantar Assault Case, Granted Interim Bail

The complainant’s lawyer argued that Bhardwaj’s arrest was legally valid and said he was facing charges under multiple provisions, including the SC/ST Act and the POCSO Act. (Read more...)

6. Thane Traffic Alert: Kasarvadavali Overbridge To Shut From Midnight Sept 15; Check Diversion Routes

The Kasarvadavali overbridge in Thane will remain closed from midnight on September 15 for MMRDA repair work. Traffic authorities have announced diversion routes for vehicles travelling towards Ghodbunder Road and Gujarat. Heavy vehicles will use the adjacent slip road, while light vehicles will follow alternate routes. Emergency services remain exempt from the restrictions. (Read more...)

7. Ganeshotsav 2026: TMC Sets Up 132 Immersion Facilities Across Thane; Check Ward-Wise Details

Ahead of Ganeshotsav 2026, the Thane Municipal Corporation has set up 132 designated immersion facilities across its civic wards, including artificial lakes, immersion tanks, creek ghats, collection centres and mobile trucks. The civic body has urged devotees to use these facilities instead of natural water bodies to ensure safe and environmentally responsible immersions. (Read more...)

8. Shah Rukh Khan Finally Praises Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Amid Criticism Over His Silence On Film's Success: 'Loved Both The Parts'

Shah Rukh Khan praised both Dhurandhar films after a fan asked him about the Ranveer Singh-starrer during an #AskSRK session. “Loved both the parts..." he wrote. SRK’s response comes amid online chatter over why he had not earlier publicly reacted to the franchise, which has registered massive worldwide box-office numbers. (Read more...)

Loved both the parts....fantastic by the whole team!!! https://t.co/srC86fcNTK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 15, 2026

9. 'Beautiful Blessing': Missed Ganpati Puja At Home, Cabin Crew Finds Bappa At 35,000 Feet - VIDEO

A passenger unexpectedly brought a Ganpati idol onboard, allowing her to offer prayers during the flight. Calling it a “beautiful blessing”, she shared the moment on Instagram, where the video garnered over 65 lakh views. (Read more...)

10. Cricket Meets Devotion! Devotee Gifts Bat Inscribed With 'Lalbaugcha Raja' To Mumbai's Beloved Ganpati Bappa | Video

A cricket bat carrying the words 'Lalbaugcha Raja' became a standout offering at Mumbai's famed Ganesh pandal during the ongoing festival. According to the visuals, a devotee presented the specially designed bat as an expression of devotion. The offering brought cricket into the festive setting, reflecting personal faith and creativity while seeking Lord Ganesha's blessings. (Read more...)