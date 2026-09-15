Manoj Jarange-Patil Is Coming! Maratha Quota Activist Leaves For Mumbai From Jalna; VIDEO Shows Massive Convoy, Sea Of Supporters |

Jalna: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Tuesday left Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district for Mumbai, as his indefinite hunger strike entered its 18th day. His departure comes amid uncertainty over permission to stage his proposed hunger strike at Azad Maidan.

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Videos from Antarwali Sarati showed Jarange paying obeisance to a bust of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj before leaving the protest site. Looking visibly weak after 17 days of fasting, Jarange was supported by his aides as hundreds of supporters gathered to see him off.

#WATCH | Jalna | Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil leaves for Mumbai. On 13th September, Patil had announced that he would sit on a fast unto death at Mumbai's Azad Maidan at 10 am on September 19 if the demands of the Maratha community were not met in the next few… https://t.co/lhsjevh1Jz pic.twitter.com/9V3Hzk2D6B — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2026

Massive Convoy, Life-Size Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Seen

Another video showed a large convoy leaving Antarwali Sarati. A life-size statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was mounted on a tractor, with several luxury SUVs, police vehicles and ambulances forming part of the convoy. A large crowd of supporters gathered at the protest site as Jarange began his journey towards Mumbai. Before leaving, Jarange offered prayers at a Hanuman temple. Women supporters performed aarti and aukshan as he prepared to leave for Mumbai.

Speaking to reporters, Jarange accused politicians, particularly the government, of 'cheating' the Maratha community and appealed to his supporters to remain united and maintain peace. He reiterated that he would not surrender before the government and said his fight was for the welfare and future of children from the Maratha community.

As part of a changed strategy, Jarange had earlier announced that he would travel to Mumbai with only a handful of supporters and begin his agitation at Azad Maidan on September 19. Mumbai Police have twice rejected applications seeking permission for the proposed protest, citing legal, security and law-and-order concerns.

Following the second rejection, Jarange's representatives submitted a third application seeking permission for 50 people to stage the protest. The latest application stated that the protesters would follow all rules and conditions and conduct the agitation within the allotted time.

Jarange To Approch Bombay HC If Police Refuses Nod

The possibility of permission being granted remains uncertain, particularly with Ganeshotsav underway in Mumbai. Jarange has said that if permission is not granted, he will approach the Bombay High Court.

His supporters have maintained that they will travel to Mumbai regardless of whether permission is granted. They said Jarange would continue his hunger strike, while other supporters would visit Ganpati pandals in the city. Jarange has also stopped taking medical treatment and saline, raising concerns among his supporters about his deteriorating health.

His first halt is expected to be at Patoda. The convoy is expected to proceed towards Mumbai through Beed, Ahilyanagar and Pune. With Jarange now on the road and his latest permission application pending, attention is focused on the government's next move.

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