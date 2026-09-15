Manoj Jarange-Patil Mumbai Morcha: Maratha Quota Activist To Approach Court If Cops Deny Fresh Plea Seeking Permission For 50 Protesters

Manoj Jarange-Patil |

Mumbai: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil is set to leave Antarwali Sarati for Mumbai on Tuesday, September 15, even as his protest fast entered its 18th day. With Mumbai Police rejecting permission for his proposed agitation at Azad Maidan, Jarange has now submitted a fresh application seeking permission for 50 people to hold the protest.

The latest application was submitted after the police rejected his request for the second time on Sunday. In the fresh letter, Jarange's side has assured the police that all rules and conditions will be followed and that the protest will be held within the permitted time on September 18, reported ABP Majha.

Jarange was expected to leave Antarwali Sarati at around 11 am with a limited number of supporters. According to information emerging from his camp, if Mumbai Police do not grant permission by this afternoon, Jarange is likely to approach the court later in the day seeking permission to hold the agitation.

Jarange To Approach Bombay HC If Cops Deny Permission

Jarange had earlier maintained that he would travel to Mumbai alone and sit on hunger strike at Azad Maidan even if permission was denied. After the second rejection, he had indicated that he would seek legal recourse and approach the Bombay High Court if necessary.

Mumbai Police have cited legal and security concerns while refusing permission for the proposed agitation. The police have also considered the experience of last year's Maratha protest, when around 5,000 vehicles were allegedly parked unauthorised in South Mumbai, severely affecting traffic movement and creating law-and-order concerns.

The timing of the proposed protest has also become a major concern for the authorities as Ganeshotsav began in Mumbai on September 14. The city is witnessing large crowds of devotees during the festival, making traffic management and security particularly challenging.

Major Challenges Brought Forward By Cops

The police have also pointed to the limited capacity of Azad Maidan. Under the 2025 rules, the available 7,000-square-metre area can accommodate a maximum of around 5,000 protesters. This has raised concerns because Jarange has appealed to a much larger number of Maratha supporters to reach Mumbai.

Authorities are also apprehensive about the possible impact of a large-scale mobilisation on traffic and essential services in South Mumbai. Major hospitals, including GT Hospital, Cama Hospital, St George Hospital and Bombay Hospital, as well as courts and key financial institutions, could face difficulties if large numbers of protesters enter the area.

With Jarange's fresh application now seeking permission for only 50 protesters, all eyes are on whether Mumbai Police will reconsider their earlier decision or whether the matter will reach the Bombay High Court.

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