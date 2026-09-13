Manoj Jarange Patil’s Mumbai Protest: Police Deny Permission For Indefinite Hunger Strike At Azad Maidan |

Mumbai: The Azad Maidan police on Sunday denied permission for Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil’s proposed indefinite hunger strike in Mumbai.

Police deny permission for protest

According to reports, Senior Police Inspector Raja Bidkar of the Azad Maidan Police Station received a letter seeking permission for the protest on Sunday. After examining the request, the police denied permission for the hunger strike at Azad Maidan.

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The denial comes after Jarange on Saturday announced that he and his supporters would begin an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan from September 19, demanding reservation for the Maratha community in jobs and education.

Jarange plans Mumbai march

During a meeting held by Jarange at Antarwali Sarati, he asserted that he and his supporters would begin moving towards Mumbai from September 15. While addressing his supporters, he also urged them to prepare for the march to the city.

Jarange has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district since August 29 over the Maratha community’s reservation demands. He has also demanded the implementation of the Hyderabad and Satara Gazette records and the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to eligible members of the Maratha community.

Jalna, Maharashtra: A final decision to march to Mumbai was taken today at a historic public meeting held on the 15th day of the hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati over the 15 major demands related to Maratha reservation. Agitation leader Manoj Jarange Patil has announced the… pic.twitter.com/yxUBjJfPAW — IANS (@ians_india) September 12, 2026

Ganeshotsav raises law-and-order concerns

The police’s decision comes amid the ongoing Ganesh festival celebrations across Mumbai. The authorities have reportedly denied permission for the protest amid concerns over potential law-and-order disruptions and to prevent any untoward incident during Ganeshotsav.

Last year, Mumbai witnessed disruptions across the city during Jarange’s protest. Several of his supporters and protesters reportedly blocked key routes in South Mumbai, bringing traffic to a standstill and making daily commuting difficult.

Notice to Jarange expected

However, the police will issue a notice to Jarange and warn him not to protest at Azad Maidan, reported ABP Majha.

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