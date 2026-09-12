Manoj Jarange Patil To March To Mumbai On September 19 For Maratha Quota Protest Amid Gauri Ganesh Visarjan

Manoj Jarange Patil’s planned Mumbai mobilisation will coincide with Gauri Ganesh Visarjan on September 19 | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 12, 2026: Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil is set to return to Mumbai on September 19 for his second hunger strike in the city over the community’s reservation demand.

But this time, his arrival is expected to pose a bigger challenge for the city, with his protest coinciding with Gauri Ganesh Visarjan, when large parts of Mumbai are already expected to witness heavy crowds, traffic restrictions and heightened security.

Jarange plans to begin his march from Jalna on September 15 and reach Mumbai on September 19, when he will begin his hunger strike at Azad Maidan. The march will pass through Beed (Marathwada), Shirgonda (Ahilyanagar, formerly known as Ahmednagar), Pune, Khopoli (Raigad) and Navi Mumbai before entering the city.

On Saturday, Jarange held a meeting of protesters at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district to discuss the next phase of the agitation and chalk out the strategy for the coming days. Following the meeting, he announced the schedule for the march to Mumbai.

Political Leaders Urge Restraint

Reacting to the announcement, revenue minister Chandrashelar Bawankule urged political and social organisations to avoid protests in Mumbai during the festival, saying large gatherings could create law-and-order challenges and inconvenience. He also appealed to all groups to maintain peace and exercise restraint during the celebrations.

A day earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had stated that holding a protest during the Ganeshotsav festival was not something a follower of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj would do. Responding to the remark, Jarange said a democratic government should not create hurdles for anyone wanting to stage peaceful protests.

HC Declines Urgent Restraint Order

In fact, on Friday, the Bombay High Court declined to pass any urgent order seeking to stop Jarange from the proposed protest in Mumbai. The court observed that every citizen has the right to protest and that a restraint order cannot be issued merely on the apprehension of a law-and-order situation.

Jarange has been demanding that eligible members of the Maratha community be issued Kunbi certificates, which would enable them to avail themselves of reservation benefits under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

The activist has alleged that despite assurances from the Maharashtra government, his demands have not been fulfilled and that the government has gone back on its word.

The activist has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Jalna over the reservation demand, which entered its 15th day on Saturday, September 12.

Previous Mumbai Agitation

The September 19 mobilisation will also revive memories of Jarange’s previous Mumbai agitation. In 2025, he began an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan on August 29, demanding OBC reservation benefits for the Maratha community. The Maharashtra government issued a Government Resolution (GR) addressing the demands on September 2, following which the five-day agitation was called off.

However, the 2025 protest had caused major disruption in Mumbai, with roads blocked and normal movement affected. The Bombay High Court had strongly criticised the situation and directed authorities to clear roads blocked by protesters.

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Protest And Visarjan Coincide

With Jarange now planning another march into Mumbai, the administration faces the task of managing the protest alongside Gauri Ganesh Visarjan arrangements. For Mumbaikars, the simultaneous movement of protesters and the visarjan procession could make September 19 a particularly demanding day for traffic and crowd management.

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