'Must Return Victorious': Manoj Jarange Announces Indefinite Hunger Strike At Mumbai's Azad Maidan On Sept 19 Amid Ganesh Utsav - VIDEO |

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Saturday announced that he and his supporters will begin an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai from September 19, demanding reservation for the Maratha community in jobs and education.

According to reports, Jarange and his supporters will begin their march towards Mumbai on September 15. Meanwhile, today marks the 15th day of his ongoing indefinite hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati.

Earlier in the day, Jarange held a meeting at Antarwali Sarati and addressed his supporters, urging them to prepare for the march to Mumbai.

Route for Mumbai march announced

According to the route announced by Jarange at the meeting, the protesters will halt at Patoda in Beed district on September 15 and Shrigonda in Ahilyanagar district on September 16. They will then proceed to Hadapsar in Pune district on September 17 and Khopoli in Raigad district on September 18 before camping at Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai and proceeding to Mumbai.

Jalna, Maharashtra: A final decision to march to Mumbai was taken today at a historic public meeting held on the 15th day of the hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati over the 15 major demands related to Maratha reservation. Agitation leader Manoj Jarange Patil has announced the… pic.twitter.com/yxUBjJfPAW — IANS (@ians_india) September 12, 2026

Addressing the gathering, Jarange appealed to his supporters to maintain peace during the protest and refrain from stone-pelting or causing inconvenience to citizens. He also urged them to maintain law and order.

Jarange said everyone participating in the agitation should follow a code of conduct and asserted that the protest would be conducted through democratic means.

"We must not retreat now. We must return from Mumbai victorious, having secured reservation," Jarange said.

Jarange continues hunger strike

Jarange has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district since Aug 29 over the Maratha community's reservation demands. He has also demanded the implementation of the Hyderabad and Satara Gazette records and the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to eligible members of the Maratha community.

Ganeshotsav poses administrative challenge

The proposed agitation is scheduled during Ganeshotsav, when Mumbai typically witnesses increased movement of devotees, processions and visitors to prominent Ganpati mandals across the city.

The proposed march could add to the challenges for the administration, which will have to manage the movement of Jarange's supporters alongside traffic, crowds and security arrangements for Ganeshotsav.

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