'Very Sensitive Issue': Amruta Fadnavis Reacts To Maratha Reservation Row, Hopes Govt Will Find Solution- VIDEO |

Ahilyanagar: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife, Amruta Fadnavis, on Saturday, reacting to the Maratha community's reservation demands, described the matter as "very sensitive" and expressed hope that the State Government would find a solution.

Speaking to reporters in Ahilyanagar, she said, "I think the State Government is fully committed to finding a solution to this issue. So, rather than saying anything different, I hope that they will find a solution together in the coming days."

Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra: On the Maratha reservation, Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, says, "This matter is very sensitive: the issue of reservation. And I think the state government is fully committed to finding a solution to this issue.… pic.twitter.com/mAnbmEW8ww — IANS (@ians_india) September 12, 2026

Her remarks came days after she invited Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil, whom she considers her brother, for a meal at her home.

Jarange responds to meal invitation

Responding to the invitation, Jarange said he would accept it but suggested that the timing should be considered carefully as his agitation was underway. He said he would visit her for a meal on Bhaubeej.

"Tai has said it, so I will go for the meal. But when a brother is on the field and fighting for a cause, a sister should not invite him for a meal. One should not look here and there during a hunt. My sister should think about this carefully. I will come for a meal on Bhaubeej. She should invite us on Bhaubeej, and I will take a saree and blouse for her," Jarange said.

Jarange continues hunger strike

Jarange has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district since Aug 29 over the Maratha community's reservation demands. He has also demanded the implementation of the Hyderabad and Satara Gazette records and the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to eligible members of the Maratha community.

According to reports, Jarange addressed his supporters at Antarwali Sarati earlier on Saturday and urged them to begin preparations for the proposed march to Mumbai.

Mumbai march planned for September 20

During his address, Jarange said the march would reach Mumbai on September 20. He said the march would make stops at Patoda, Shrigonda, Ahilyanagar, Hadapsar, Pune and Khopoli before reaching Mumbai.

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