Maratha Reservation Protest: Manoj Jarange Announces Mumbai March On September 20, Urges Supporters To Start Preparing For Agitation |

Jalna: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil and members of the community held a meeting at Antarwali Sarati at 12 pm on Saturday to discuss the proposed march to Mumbai and decide its date. Moreover, today marks the 15th day of Jarange's indefinite hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati.

During the meeting, Jarange told his supporters to prepare to go to Mumbai from now on. While addressing the crowd, he said September 20 is the day when protestors should be in Mumbai. He even asserted that before finally reaching Mumbai, there will be other stops in between where he would be stopping, including Patoda, Shrigonda, Ahilyanagar, Hadapsar, Pune and Khopoli, reported ABP Majha.

Jarange urges peaceful protest

While addressing his supporters, Jarange clearly asserted that no protestors, when they reach Mumbai, should throw stones and no one should set anything on fire.

He affirmed that the protest has been organised to pressure the government to fulfil the community's demand and that the protest will be very peaceful. He even urged his supporters to follow the code of conduct during the process.

Jarange firm on Mumbai march

Jarange earlier this week indicated that community members and his supporters would proceed towards Mumbai even if the State Government refused permission for the proposed agitation.

"We will go to Mumbai whether the government gives us permission or not. Unless we put pressure on the government, it will not open its mouth," Jarange had said at Antarwali Sarati.

Jarange warns against harassment

Jarange also warned that if protesters were harassed by the government or police while travelling to Mumbai, supporters should block roads and stage protests in their respective villages. He claimed that the proposed Mumbai protest would be significantly larger this time.

Jarange, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike since Aug 29 over the Maratha community's reservation demands, is firm on his demands.

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