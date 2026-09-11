'With 12 Demands Accepted, Why Insist On Marching To Mumbai?': Shiv Sangram President Jyoti Mete Questions Manoj Jarange Patil Over Maratha Reservation | File photo

Beed: A new and sensitive political voice has emerged amid the ongoing agitation for Maratha reservation, with Shiv Sangram president Dr.Jyoti Vinayakrao Mete questioning the decision of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil to march towards Mumbai.

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Mete, while addressing a press conference in Beed on Thursday morning, said the state government had accepted 12 of Jarange’s 15 demands. “When the government’s stand is legally sound and 12 demands have already been accepted, why insist on prolonging the hunger strike and marching to Mumbai?” she asked.



Urging Jarange to prioritise his health, Mete said, “Sar Salamat Toh Pagdi Pachaas”—meaning that life and health must come first. She appealed to him, as an elder sister, to take care of his health and bring the hunger strike to an end on a positive note.

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Mete also expressed strong displeasure over the “declining level of language” being used during the agitation. Maharashtra has inherited the great values of Rajmata Jijau and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The demand for reservation for the Maratha community was legitimate and a movement for it must certainly be pursued, she said, adding that her party fully supported the cause.



The Shiv Sangram party, she said, had been consistently fighting for Maratha reservation on the streets since 2014 under the leadership of her late husband, Vinayak Mete.



On the legal aspects of the reservation issue, Jyoti Mete said the decisions taken by the state government under the present circumstances were legally appropriate. She pointed out that the Shinde Committee had undertaken the major task of identifying 58,26,868 records related to the issue.

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“When the government keeps the doors for dialogue open and accepts 12 demands, the protesters should give up their rigid stand and choose the path of dialogue,” she said.



Mete became emotional while speaking about her personal experience of the Maratha reservation struggle. “I have lost my kumkum (husband) in this struggle. Who can understand the pain and suffering of the Maratha community better than me?” she said.



She added that she sincerely wished that neither members of the Maratha community nor Jarange Patil should face any hardship. Since Jarange was leading the community, she said, it was natural for her to be concerned about his health and life.



“Therefore, I appeal to him to accept what the government has achieved, examine the legal aspects and end the hunger strike before deciding on the next course of action,” Mete said.