Koregaon Park's Sairat Biryani Among 3 Hotels Facing FDA Action In Pune Division | Canva AI

Pune: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of three hotels in the Pune division for allegedly violating prescribed food safety and hygiene norms, officials said on Friday.

The establishments facing action are Sairat Biryani in Koregaon Park, Pune; Hotel Shahi in Malkapur, Satara district; and Saber Restaurant in Lonavala.

According to a statement issued by the FDA, inspections of the three establishments found violations of prescribed food safety and hygiene requirements. Following the findings, their licences were suspended with immediate effect.

Under the Food Safety and Standards Act, food business operators are required to maintain proper hygiene at their premises, ensure safe handling of food and comply with conditions prescribed by the authorities.

The FDA said the required standards were not being adequately followed at the three establishments, prompting the department to take action.

The administration has appealed to food business operators to strictly follow food safety and hygiene norms, particularly during the festive season when demand for food items increases.

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The FDA warned that strict action would be taken against establishments found violating food safety regulations, particularly where such violations could pose a risk to public health.