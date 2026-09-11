Pune: City Ranks 12th In National Clean Air Survey 2026, Scores 183 Out Of 200 | AI

Pune: Pune has secured the 12th position in the national Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2026, conducted under the Centre’s National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). The city scored 183 out of 200 in the category for cities with a population of more than one million.

Pune’s ranking comes as the city continues to face air pollution challenges due to rising vehicle numbers, traffic congestion, road dust, construction activity and industrial emissions.

Three other cities from Maharashtra ranked ahead of Pune. Thane stood seventh, Navi Mumbai ninth and Nagpur 10th. Mumbai was placed 28th in the national ranking.

The Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan evaluates the steps taken by cities to control air pollution. The assessment includes measures related to city action plans, road and construction dust, traffic management, waste management, industrial emissions, vehicular pollution and public awareness.

Pune has also been using technology to improve monitoring of air pollution from construction sites. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), in partnership with World Resources Institute (WRI) India, has introduced sensor-based air quality monitoring at construction sites with a built-up area of 5,000 square metres or more.

The system tracks PM10 and PM2.5 levels at these sites and generates alerts when pollution levels increase. Civic officials can monitor the sensor readings, violations and performance across different areas through a clean-air portal.

Two Pune civic wards, Kothrud-Bavdhan and Dhankawdi-Katraj-Ambegaon, have also been selected for state-level awards under Category 1.

The latest ranking is expected to put greater focus on the city’s efforts to control particulate pollution. With Pune continuing to expand, authorities will need to strengthen measures aimed at reducing PM10 and PM2.5 levels and addressing pollution from vehicles, construction and road dust.