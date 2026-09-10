WATCH: Fight Erupts Inside Moving MSRTC Bus In Pune’s Bhosari; Woman Joins Man In Assault, Video Goes Viral

Fight Erupts Inside Moving MSRTC Bus In Pune’s Bhosari; Woman Joins Man In Assault, Video Goes Viral | Video Screengrabs

Pune: A fight reportedly broke out inside a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus in Bhosari on Wednesday night. A man and a woman were allegedly involved in assaulting another male passenger.

A video recorded by a commuter shows the fight inside the moving bus. The footage shows a man attacking another passenger, who is seen lying on the floor. The woman also appears to join the fight and tries to grab the standing man’s neck. The incident reportedly took place in Bhosari. However, police confirmation was not available at the time of publication.

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Fight breaks out inside crowded bus

According to the video and information circulating online, an argument between the passengers escalated into a physical fight. One of the men appears to be intoxicated. The exact reason for the argument is not clear.

In the video, one man is seen hitting another man who has fallen to the floor of the bus. The woman accompanying him then appears to intervene and tries to strangle the other passenger. The fight continues as passengers look on.

The other man is eventually taken away from the immediate scene. He then gets back up and appears to hit the man involved in the assault.

Conductor steps in

The situation appears to calm down only after the bus conductor intervenes.

The conductor can be seen trying to stop the fight and separate those involved. He eventually manages to get the three people away from the bus.

Other passengers can be seen witnessing the incident. One commuter recorded the confrontation on a mobile phone, and the video has since circulated on social media.

The footage shows the violence inside the bus but does not establish the events that led to the fight or whether anyone suffered injuries.

Police confirmation awaited

The incident is believed to have taken place in Bhosari, but details such as the exact bus route, identities of those involved and whether a police complaint was filed remain unclear.

The Free Press Journal attempted to contact Bhosari Police Station’s Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Ghorpade for confirmation and details. He was not available for comment.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (MIDC Bhosari Division) Sudhakar Yadav told The FPJ that no complaint has been received regarding this incident as of now. He said he would verify if the incident happened within the Pimpri-Chinchwad jurisdiction and ensure appropriate action is taken.

As a result, there is no concrete police confirmation yet about the incident, the alleged intoxication or any action against those involved. The video is being examined in the context of the incident, while further details are awaited from the police and the MSRTC.