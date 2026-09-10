Pune: Heavy Vehicles Banned On 12 Key Roads During Ganeshotsav; Check Full List | FPJ

Pune: Heavy and oversized vehicles will be prohibited from entering several major roads in central Pune for 15 days during Ganeshotsav celebrations, from September 12 to September 26.

The restriction has been imposed as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of citizens and maintain smooth traffic movement amid the large crowds expected in central areas for shopping and visiting Ganesh festival decorations.

The order has been issued by Dr Sandeep Bhajibhakre, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Pune City, under Sections 115, 116(1)(a)(b), 116(4) and 117 of the Motor Vehicles Act and the relevant notification issued by the Maharashtra government.

The ban will remain in force round the clock on the following stretches:

Shastri Road: Senadatta Chowk to Alka Chowk Tilak Road: Jedhe Chowk to Alka Chowk Kumthekar Road: Shanipar to Alka Chowk Laxmi Road: Sant Kabir Chowk to Alka Chowk Kelkar Road: Futka Buruj to Alka Chowk Bajirao Road: Puram Chowk to Gadgil Statue Shivaji Road: Gadgil Statue to Jedhe Chowk Karve Road: Nal Stop Chowk to Khandoji Baba Chowk Fergusson College Road: Khandoji Baba Chowk to Veer Chapekar Chowk Jangli Maharaj Road: S G Barve Chowk to Khandoji Baba Chowk Sinhagad Road: Rajaram Bridge to Savarkar Chowk Ganesh Road/Mudliar Road: Power House, Daruwala Bridge and Jijamata Chowk to Futka Buruj Chowk

The restriction will remain in force until completion of the Ganesh idol immersion process on September 26.

Vehicles engaged in essential services, including fire brigade vehicles, police vehicles and ambulances, have been exempted from the restriction. Vehicles transporting Ganesh festival tableaux have also been excluded from the ban.

The traffic police have appealed to citizens and motorists to follow the traffic changes and cooperate with the department to ensure the festival is conducted peacefully and traffic remains orderly.