Pune: Man Abducted, Assaulted Over Contact With Accused’s Female Friend; 2 Arrested | AI

Pune: A 28-year-old competitive examination aspirant was allegedly abducted and assaulted by four men after one of the suspects allegedly became enraged over his conversations with a female friend in Pune late Wednesday night. Police acted swiftly after receiving a 112 emergency call, chased the vehicle and rescued the victim within an hour.

The incident was reported around 12.30 am when police received information that Prasad Suryavanshi, 28, had allegedly been abducted from the jurisdiction of the Perugate police post in a black Scorpio bearing registration number MH 12 9696.

Police teams immediately traced the vehicle and intercepted it as the suspects allegedly took Suryavanshi towards Sinhagad Road. Police rescued the victim, while suspects Sagar Ramesh Borade, 32, a hotelier from Walchandnagar, and Kishor Balasaheb Sawant, 32, a resident of Dasur in Malshiras taluka of Solapur district, were taken into custody around 1.23 am.

According to police, Borade was angry with Suryavanshi over his alleged communication with Borade’s female friend. Borade and Sawant, along with two other accomplices, allegedly assaulted Suryavanshi before abducting him in his own vehicle. The victim was allegedly beaten while being taken towards Sinhagad Road.

Suryavanshi and the woman are both preparing for competitive examinations, police said.

The victim underwent medical examination and treatment following the incident. A case has been registered against all four suspects, while police teams are searching for the two who remain at large.

Vishram Baug Senior Police Inspector Navnath Jagtap told The Free Press Journal that police detained two suspects after receiving information about the incident. He said the victim and suspects knew each other and the crime was allegedly committed over the issue of the female friend. Further investigation is underway.