21,555 Applications Received During SIR Claims Period In Pune District | File Photo

Pune: A total of 21,555 applications were received in Pune district between August 31 and September 7 during the claims and objections period under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, providing voters an opportunity to seek inclusion of their names and correction of details in the draft electoral roll.

According to the district administration, the applications include 12,472 Form 6 applications for new voter registration, 681 Form 7 applications seeking deletion or raising objections to names, and 8,368 Form 8 applications for corrections in voter details.

Pune District Collector and District Election Officer Jitendra Dudi said the SIR exercise was aimed at ensuring that the electoral roll remained accurate and transparent. “The voter lists will become more transparent. The SIR has been undertaken to make the voter list more accurate, transparent and up-to-date,” Dudi said. The administration has also maintained that no eligible voter should be excluded from the electoral roll.

Citizens have been given time until September 30 to file claims and objections. Those whose names are missing from the draft electoral roll can submit Form 6 for inclusion. Form 7 can be used to raise an objection regarding a name or seek its deletion, while Form 8 is meant for corrections to names, addresses and other voter details.

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Applications can be submitted both online and offline. Online applications can be filed through the Election Commission of India’s voter services portal, while offline applications can be submitted to the concerned Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) or Booth Level Officer (BLO).

The district administration has urged eligible voters to check their names and details in the draft electoral roll and submit the appropriate application before the September 30 deadline.

The SIR draft electoral roll for Pune’s 21 Assembly constituencies was published on August 31. The district administration has scheduled the processing of claims and objections between August 31 and October 29, with the final electoral roll scheduled to be published on November 4, 2026.