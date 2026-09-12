Manoj Jarange Patil Says Maratha Supporters Will March To Mumbai Despite Permission, Calls Crucial Antarwali Sarati Meet

Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil | File

Mumbai: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil has indicated that his supporters will proceed towards Mumbai even if the state government refuses permission for their proposed agitation, setting the stage for a crucial meeting at Antarwali Sarati on Saturday to decide the next course of action.

Major Meeting Called At Antarwali Sarati On September 12

A major meeting of Jarange and Maratha supporters has been scheduled for noon on September 12 at Antarwali Sarati. Jarange has appealed to Marathas from across Maharashtra to attend the meeting in large numbers. The gathering is expected to deliberate on whether and how the proposed march to Mumbai should proceed, with Jarange maintaining that he remains firm on holding a hunger strike at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan.

“We will go to Mumbai whether the government gives us permission or not. Unless we put pressure on the government, it will not open its mouth,” Jarange said at Antarwali Sarati.

Jarange Urges Supporters To Participate In Movement

He appealed to supporters who are able to travel to Antarwali Sarati to participate in Saturday’s meeting. Those facing agricultural responsibilities, financial constraints or other difficulties, he said, could remain in their villages but should help arrange vehicles for those planning to travel to Mumbai.

“This is not the time to sit safely at home and watch news and meetings on television,” Jarange said, urging supporters to participate in the movement.

Jarange also warned that if protesters are harassed by the government or police while travelling towards Mumbai, supporters should block roads and stage protests in their respective villages. He claimed that the proposed Mumbai protest march would be significantly larger this time.

Activist Questions Government’s Stand On Permission

On the issue of permission, Jarange accused the government of adopting an obstinate approach and said citizens have a constitutional right to protest peacefully. He said the organisers had formally sought permission and were prepared to comply with reasonable conditions imposed by the administration for maintaining security.

“If the government denies permission and violates the rules, who will be responsible for the consequences?” he asked.

Jarange also sought to allay concerns over the upcoming Ganesh festival in Mumbai, saying the Maratha protesters would not disrupt the celebrations. At the same time, he warned the government not to become an obstacle to the agitation, invoking the history of public mobilisation associated with the festival.

Ahead of Saturday’s meeting, Jarange has also issued instructions to supporters to prevent traffic disruption. Vehicles arriving for the meeting have been asked to be parked at the designated parking area in Vadigodri rather than being brought into Antarwali village. Supporters have also been urged to follow instructions from police and volunteers to ensure that ordinary commuters do not face inconvenience.

The developments come as Jarange’s indefinite hunger strike enters its 14th day, with the Maratha reservation movement now preparing for a potentially intensified phase in Mumbai.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/