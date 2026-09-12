Cockroach Janata Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke Backs Manoj Jarange Patil, Urges Government To Hold Talks Over Maratha Stir |

Mumbai: Founder of the Cockroach Janata Party, Abhijeet Dipke, on Thursday met Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil at Antarwali Sarati and extended his support to Jarange. He also inquired about his health. Jarange has been on an indefinite hunger strike since August 29 over various demands related to Maratha reservation, with his fast entering its 14th day.

Dipke Urges Government To Hold Dialogue With Jarange

After meeting Jarange, Dipke urged the Maharashtra government to hold discussions with the activist and warned against taking any coercive action against him. Referring to the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk by Delhi Police during his protest, Dipke said the government should not attempt to deal with Jarange in a similar manner.

“This is Maharashtra, and such things will not be tolerated here. If anyone lays a hand on Manoj Jarange, the entire Maharashtra will come here,” Dipke said, issuing a strong warning to the government.

Questions Government Response To Hunger Strike

Dipke criticised the government for allegedly failing to respond to Jarange’s hunger strike despite 14 days having passed. He questioned whether the government intended to leave a social activist like Jarange to suffer without addressing his demands.

According to Dipke, Jarange’s agitation is not only about reservation but is also linked to broader issues of education and employment. He argued that if adequate educational facilities and employment opportunities had been provided in rural areas, young people would not have been forced into such protests.

“The government has failed to provide good education and employment opportunities. If these facilities had been available, would Manoj Jarange have needed to sit on hunger strike?” Dipke asked.

Dipke Raises Rural Employment Concerns

He further alleged that the government had made promises regarding education and employment but had failed to deliver on them. He challenged the authorities to name even one district where government schools in rural areas are functioning exceptionally well and employment opportunities are readily available.

Dipke also referred to the recent suicide of 27-year-old Prathamesh Deshmukh, saying the young man had allegedly taken the extreme step over a debt of Rs 2.5 lakh. He said Jarange was fighting for young people like Deshmukh so that they could get employment, concessions and better opportunities.

Questioning the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers, Dipke said political leaders send their children abroad for education while many rural children struggle even to access proper schooling.

At the same time, Dipke appealed to Jarange to withdraw his hunger strike and take care of his health, saying, “Maharashtra needs you.” He urged the government to visit Antarwali Sarati, listen to Jarange’s demands and initiate dialogue.

Jarange expressed gratitude to the judiciary after the High Court rejected a petition seeking to restrain him from coming to Mumbai to stage an agitation. He said, “It has been seen that whenever ruling parties do injustice to poor people and their very existence is threatened, the judiciary stands by them. I am highly obliged to the High Court. I assure you that we will not violate constitutional rights. Our agitation will be 100 per cent peaceful and democratic, and we will try to hold our protest at the historic Azad Maidan in Mumbai,” he added.

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