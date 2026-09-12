BMC, Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal To Convert Ganeshotsav Food Waste Into Renewable Electricity For Hospitals | AI

Mumbai: In an initiative aimed at turning festival waste into clean energy, the BMC and the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal have joined hands to scientifically process food and organic waste generated during Ganeshotsav. The electricity produced through the process will be utilised for suitable requirements within hospital premises.

10 Tonnes Daily Wet Waste To Be Processed

Nearly 8 to 10 metric tonnes (MT) of food and organic waste is expected to be generated daily at the mandal’s Prasad Kaksh and Annachhatra during the festival. The wet waste will be segregated at source, collected through dedicated vehicles and transported to BMC’s biomethanation plants at Nair Hospital, Kasturba Hospital, GTB Hospital and Sion Hospital, instead of being sent for conventional disposal.

The initiative follows a letter from Sudhir Salvi, honorary secretary of the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, to the assistant commissioner of the F South ward, seeking a coordinated mechanism for the timely collection, transportation and scientific processing of the large quantities of wet waste expected during the festival.

80 Tonnes Waste Expected To Generate Renewable Power

Each biomethanation plant has a processing capacity of approximately 2 MT per day. Under the initiative, around 80 MT of organic waste is proposed to be processed over 11 days, with an estimated generation of 7,744 units of renewable electricity. The actual output will depend on the quantity and quality of segregated waste received and the operating conditions of the plants.

The electricity generated will be utilised for suitable requirements within the hospital premises, including lighting in patient wards, corridors and common areas. The plants are operated and maintained by the BMC-appointed agency, M/s Aerocare Aviation Pvt. Ltd.

Kiran Dighavkar, deputy municipal commissioner (Solid Waste Management), said, “The project demonstrates how organic waste generated during major public festivals can be converted into a useful resource, while promoting source segregation, scientific waste processing, renewable energy and the principles of a circular economy.”

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