MMC Makes KYD QR-Code Plates Mandatory For 1.29 Lakh Doctors In Maharashtra Ahead Of October 31 Deadline | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC), through a circular issued on September 9, has made the display of Know Your Doctor (KYD) QR-code plates mandatory for all registered medical practitioners at every place of practice. With the October 31 deadline, the council will need to enrol around 2,530 doctors every day to cover the estimated 1.29 lakh doctors yet to obtain the QR plates.

Council Needs To Enrol 2,530 Doctors Daily To Meet Deadline

Of the nearly 1.43 lakh doctors who have renewed their MMC registrations, around 14,000 have so far generated KYD QR codes, leaving approximately 1.29 lakh doctors to obtain the mandatory plates.

With 51 days remaining until October 31, the council will need to cover an average of around 2,530 doctors per day to meet the deadline.

QR System Aimed At Identifying Fake Practitioners

The KYD system is being implemented to enable patients to verify the registration status of a medical practitioner by scanning a QR code. It is also aimed at identifying and curbing the practice of bogus and unqualified medical practitioners.

The move follows assurances given on the floor of the Maharashtra Legislature regarding bogus and fake medical practitioners and a Maharashtra government letter dated November 7, 2025.

Earlier Voluntary System Made Mandatory

Dr Vinky Rughvani, administrator, MMC, confirmed that the circular has been issued. “Earlier, the KYD system was voluntary. However, only around 14,000 doctors applied for the QR codes, following which it has now been made mandatory,” he said.

As per the September 9 circular, every registered medical practitioner must display the official physical KYD QR-code plate at every place of practice. A separate plate will be required for each practice location.

Hospitals Must Display Doctors’ KYD Plates

Hospitals, nursing homes, clinics and other medical institutions have also been directed to ensure that every registered medical practitioner working at their premises displays the plate prominently in the waiting area so patients can scan it easily.

The MMC has clarified that digital images, emails or paper printouts will not be considered valid. Only the officially issued physical KYD plate will be accepted.

The council has prescribed complaint-based enforcement instead of routine field inspections. A first violation will attract a warning and one day to comply. A second default will invite a Rs 1,000 penalty with 15 days to comply, while a third violation will attract a Rs 15,000 penalty. Failure to comply thereafter will lead to disciplinary action.

However, the move has drawn criticism from doctors. Dr Tushar Jagtap, a dermatologist from Bandra said the MMC-issued identity card already contains doctors’ details and a QR code, questioning the need for a separate plate at every place of practice. He said the council should instead focus on a stringent mechanism to weed out quacks and alleged that the initiative could become a “business model” benefiting a private agency at the cost of doctors.

On the contrary, MMC stated that the KYD system is intended to provide patients with a simple mechanism to verify whether a doctor is registered with the MMC and create an additional safeguard against unqualified persons practising medicine.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/