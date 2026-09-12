MSRTC Diverts 2,011 Buses To Mumbai Region For Ganeshotsav Rush, Raising Concerns Over Services In Other Districts | AI

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has pulled 2,011 buses from different parts of the state into the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to handle the massive Konkan-bound rush during Ganeshotsav. While the move is aimed at easing the festival travel burden on Mumbai, Thane and Palghar passengers, it could leave several districts with fewer buses for their regular services. Students, office-goers and daily commuters who depend on ST buses may face cancelled or reduced trips during the festival period.

Regular Commuters May Face Reduced Services

The MSRTC has received bookings for 5,741 additional buses from Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for passengers travelling to Konkan. These buses will operate from major bus stations in the three divisions between September 10 and 13. However, the three divisions together have only 484 buses of their own available for the additional operation — Mumbai 135, Thane 184 and Palghar 165. To bridge the gap, buses are being brought in from other regions. Pune is sending 377 buses to Mumbai, while Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is sending 1,125. For Thane, 94 buses are coming from Nagpur and 100 from Amravati. Palghar will receive 115 buses from Nashik and another 200 from Nagpur and Amravati.

Festival Demand Creates Pressure On Existing Transport Network

The diversion is likely to put pressure on regular services in the source districts. Once buses are withdrawn for Ganeshotsav duty, transport authorities will have to redraw schedules and some regular trips could be cancelled. The impact could be particularly serious in rural and semi-urban areas, where ST remains the main public transport option. With fewer buses available, commuters may have little choice but to turn to private operators, raising concerns over higher fares during the festive season.

Buses may remain in Konkan for return rush

The problem may not end after the initial Mumbai-to-Konkan movement. A large rush is expected towards Mumbai after Ganesh visarjan, and several buses may have to remain in Konkan to operate return services. As a result, buses diverted from other divisions could remain away from their regular routes for four to five days or even longer.

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The highest number of additional services from the Mumbai region is scheduled for September 12, with 3,404 trips, while 2,047 trips will operate on September 11.

While additional buses for Konkan passengers are necessary during Ganeshotsav, commuters in other parts of Maharashtra are now seeking a balance between festive demand and regular transport needs. The concern is simple, rush in one region should not translate into a transport shortage in another, especially when ordinary passengers may end up paying more to private operators.

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