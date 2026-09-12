MMRDA To Install CCTV And Voice Recording In PAP Cells To Curb Middlemen Influence In Rehabilitation Cases | AI

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is set to place officials handling project-affected persons (PAPs), housing rehabilitation and land acquisition under CCTV and voice-recording surveillance, in a further move to tighten transparency in the handling of rehabilitation cases.

Cameras And Voice Recorders To Be Installed In Officials’ Cabins

An MMRDA official said cameras and voice-recording systems will be installed in the cabins of officials working in the Metro Rehabilitation and Resettlement Cell, land acquisition and Social Development Department. A television screen will also be installed outside the concerned official's cabin, allowing visitors and others in the vicinity to see who is meeting the official.

The move is part of a series of measures being introduced by the authority to prevent unauthorised interference and alleged involvement of brokers and middlemen in PAP-related matters.

16 Officials Transferred After Surprise Inspection

The development follows MMRDA's decision to overhaul its Social Development Department, with 16 officials and employees—from the Deputy Collector to the peon—transferred after MMRDA Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee conducted a surprise inspection of the branch.

Meanwhile the MMRDA Chief in his official order issued on September 9, has restricted the entry of brokers, agents and intermediaries in the old office building in Bandra-Kurla Complex, where the Social Development Cell and Land Acquisition and Rehabilitation Branch function.

Brokers Restricted From Entering MMRDA Office

The authority said it had received complaints about third parties allegedly operating from the premises and duping project-affected persons, besides observing instances of people interfering in official work on behalf of others.

Under the new directions, PAPs and their blood relatives will be permitted to enter the Social Development Room after furnishing identity documents and registering their details in the visitor register maintained by security personnel.

The security supervisor has been instructed to maintain records of visitors, including applicants, PAPs and project workers, as well as the officers or employees whom they meet. Details of frequently visiting applicants and beneficiaries are to be reviewed and submitted to senior officials every month.

The authority has also warned its employees that any officer or staff member found to be in contact with a broker, agent or intermediary involved in unauthorised activities could face disciplinary action.

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