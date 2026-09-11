Maharashtra Appoints 15 Mumbai DCPs As Rent Control Authorities To Handle Tenant-Possession Disputes Under Act | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government has appointed 15 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) across Mumbai as Competent Authorities under the Maharashtra Rent Control Act, 1999, bringing the powers and responsibilities under Section 40 of the legislation within the jurisdiction of senior police officers across the city.

Housing Department Replaces Earlier Notifications

The Housing Department issued a notification on July 31, 2026, replacing all earlier notifications, orders and similar instruments concerning the appointment of Competent Authorities for the areas specified in the notification.

Ramesh Prabhu, chairman of the Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association said that it a good decision by government since earlier the competent authority was deputy collector who in case issued an order has to be followed by Police. But now the case can go directly to police who can conduct hearing and take action. With Mumbai seeing so many redevelopment projects and tenants in need of rental houses the move is great initiative, Prabhu said.

Greater Confidence For Property Owners

Also it incorporates confidence among house owners as they can rent their property without any fear as earlier police used to tell get the order from court in case of an occupant denied to vacate the house but now it won’t be the case anymore. The DCP can conduct hearing and accordingly can ask the police to act.

Under Section 40(1) of the Maharashtra Rent Control Act, the State Government is empowered to appoint Competent Authorities to exercise the powers and discharge the duties assigned to them under the Act. Section 40(2)(a) provides that such an officer should hold or have held a post which, in the opinion of the government, is not lower in rank than that of a Deputy Collector.

Jurisdictions Cover Entire Mumbai Police Areas

The government has recorded in the notification that it considers the post of Deputy Commissioner of Police to be not lower in rank than that of a Deputy Collector. On this basis, DCPs of various Mumbai police zones have now been designated as Competent Authorities.

The appointments cover 15 jurisdictions spanning south, central, east, west and north Mumbai, with each DCP responsible for specified police-station areas.

The three DCPs of the South Zone will cover areas including Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Marine Drive, Azad Maidan, MRA, Dongri, Sir J.J. Marg, Pydhonie, L.T. Marg, V.P. Road, D.B. Marg, Gamdevi, Malabar Hill, Yellow Gate, Sagari-1, Sagari-2, Wadala and Sewree.

In Central Mumbai the jurisdictions include Tardeo, Nagpada, Agripada, Byculla, Worli, N.M. Joshi, Bhoiwada, Kalachowki, Matunga, R.A.K. Marg, Sion, Antop Hill, Wadala T.T., Dadar, Shivaji Park, Mahim, Shahu Nagar, Dharavi and Kurla.

The East Zone appointments cover police station areas including Chembur, Govandi, Trombay, RCF, Mankhurd, Deonar, Shivaji Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Chunabhatti, V.B. Nagar, Ghatkopar, Asalpha, Pantnagar, Tilaknagar, Vikhroli, Maharashtra Nagar, Parksite, Bhandup, Kanjur Marg, Mulund and Navghar.

In the western suburbs, the DCPs will exercise jurisdiction over areas including BKC, Kherwadi, Nirmalnagar, Golibar, Vakola, Vile Parle, Airport, Sahar, Bandra, Khar, Santacruz, Juhu, Irla, D.N. Nagar, Meghwadi, Jogeshwari, Powai, Sakinaka, Andheri and MIDC.

Special Significance For Landlord-Tenant Cases

The three North Zone jurisdictions cover areas from Versova, Amboli, Oshiwara, Bangur Nagar, Goregaon and Malad to Malvani, Madh Marve, Charkop, Kandivali, Borivali, MHB, Gorai, Vanrai, Aarey, Dindoshi, Kurar, Samta Nagar, Dahisar and Kasturba Marg.

Significance for rent and possession disputes

The appointment of Competent Authorities is significant because the Maharashtra Rent Control Act provides a special statutory mechanism for certain landlord-licensee and possession-related proceedings.

One of the important provisions associated with this framework is Section 24, which deals with a licensee's obligation to hand over possession on expiry of the licence period and provides a statutory remedy to the landlord in specified circumstances.

For Mumbai's large rental and leave-and-licence market, the geographical allocation of Competent Authorities is significant as it provides clearly identified authorities for different parts of the city.

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