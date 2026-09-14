Maratha Reservation: Manoj Jarange-Patil To Travel Alone To Mumbai After Leaving On Sept 15, Says 'No One Should Come With Me'

Manoj Jarange Patil Alleges Conspiracy To Kill Him Ahead Of Mumbai March, Says 'Will Not Bow' |

Jalna: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil has announced a change in his plans for the proposed Mumbai protest, saying he will travel to the city alone on September 15 instead of arriving with a large group of supporters.

Addressing a press conference at Antarwali Sarati, Jarange said he would leave for Mumbai at 11 am on September 15 and urged supporters not to accompany him initially. He said he would travel with one vehicle, or at most two, along with two ambulances as a precaution.

"At most four vehicles will be with me. There will not be more than five or 10 people accompanying me. Others should not come to Mumbai. I will tell you later when you should come," Jarange said.

He, however, maintained that his decision to travel alone would not mean backing down from his demand for Maratha reservation. Jarange said he was determined to reach Mumbai and would not withdraw the commitment he had made to the Maratha community.

CM Attempting To Create Problem: Jarange-Patil

Explaining the change, Jarange alleged that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the state government were attempting to create trouble during the proposed agitation by using the festive season and potentially sending people into the rally to provoke clashes.

He alleged that such a situation could lead to the Maratha community being blamed for violence. Jarange said travelling alone was therefore part of a strategy to counter what he described as the government's "move".

"Now I will go alone to Mumbai and see whether they will grant permission even to one person to protest at Azad Maidan," he said.

Conspiracy To Kill Jarange-Patil?

Jarange also alleged a conspiracy to kill him and create trouble during his proposed peaceful march. He said he would not succumb to pressure or back down from his demands.

Meanwhile, the Azad Maidan Police have denied permission for Jarange's proposed indefinite hunger strike and protest at Azad Maidan from September 19.

Police cited conditions governing protests at Azad Maidan, including restrictions on the duration and timing of agitations, the number of participants, vehicle parking and protesters' conduct. They also referred to Jarange's application and alleged violations of conditions during his 2025 protest.

Jarange said he would follow the Constitution and comply with court directions, but objected to government rules being applied selectively.

"We will follow the orders of the court, but we do not accept the government's rules when they are being applied arbitrarily," he said.

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