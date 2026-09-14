Manoj Jarange Patil Alleges Conspiracy To Kill Him Ahead Of Mumbai March, Says 'Will Not Bow' |

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Sunday alleged a conspiracy to kill him and create trouble during his proposed ‘peaceful’ march to Mumbai to press for Maratha reservation, asserting that he would not succumb to pressure.

“I will not surrender or bow before you. I am ready to stand firm and face death, but I will not kneel before an obstinate government,” Jarange said.

‘Will Follow Court Orders, Not Arbitrary Government Rules’

Jarange said he followed the Constitution and would abide by directions issued by the courts. However, he claimed that he was not bound by government rules if they were being applied selectively.

“We will follow the orders of the court, but we do not accept the government’s rules when they are being applied arbitrarily,” Jarange said.

He also accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of trying to destabilise the state and create disputes between communities.

Azad Maidan Police Deny Permission For September 19 Protest

Meanwhile, the Azad Maidan police have denied permission for Jarange’s proposed indefinite hunger strike and protest at Azad Maidan from September 19.

The police said the rules prescribe specific conditions for protests at Azad Maidan, including restrictions on the duration and timing of agitations, the number of participants, parking of vehicles and the conduct of protesters.

Police referred to Jarange’s application, which sought permission for an agitation and hunger strike, and alleged that he had violated conditions during his 2025 protest.

Police Cite Saturday Holiday, 5,000-Person Limit

Under the rules, permission for agitation is granted for one day, with no permission on Saturdays, Sundays or public holidays. Protests are allowed from 9 am to 6 pm.

Police noted that September 19 falls on a Saturday and is also a public holiday, while Jarange had sought permission to continue the protest until his demands were accepted.

Traffic management concerns and the 5,000-participant limit were also cited by the police. They said around 40,000 protesters had gathered at Azad Maidan during the 2025 agitation.

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