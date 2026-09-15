Swatantra Bhardwaj Gets Relief In Jantar Mantar Assault Case, Granted Interim Bail

Swatantra Bhardwaj | X

Self-styled activist Swatantra Bhardwaj was granted major relief by a Delhi court on Tuesday in connection with an alleged assault during a protest at Jantar Mantar in July. The Patiala House Court granted him three weeks of interim bail in a case involving the alleged assault of the father of a teenage worker of the ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ (CJP).

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Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Pratap Singh Laler passed the order after hearing arguments from both sides. Bhardwaj’s bail plea was heard on Monday, during which the court questioned the Delhi Police about allegations that casteist slurs were used during the incident.

Police address casteist slur allegation

The police told the court that the original complaint did not mention any casteist abuse. However, during a subsequent statement, the complainant allegedly levelled the accusation, following which provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were added to the case.

The complainant’s lawyer argued that Bhardwaj’s arrest was legally valid and said he was facing charges under multiple provisions, including the SC/ST Act and the POCSO Act.

Read Also Delhi HC Rejects Swatantra Bhardwaj’s Habeas Corpus Plea In Jantar Mantar Assault Case

Bhardwaj was in judicial custody

Bhardwaj was detained in Bulandshahr on September 4 and was subsequently produced before the court. On September 7, he was sent to 14 days of judicial custody, which was later extended until September 21.

Case stems from Jantar Mantar protest

The case stems from an alleged altercation during a CJP protest at Jantar Mantar. The group had also protested outside Parliament Street police station, demanding Bhardwaj’s arrest.

The court’s interim bail order provides temporary relief, while the proceedings in the case will continue.