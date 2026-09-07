Delhi HC Rejects Swatantra Bhardwaj’s Habeas Corpus Plea In Jantar Mantar Assault Case

Swatantra Bhardwaj | X

The Delhi High Court on Monday rejected a habeas corpus petition filed by self-styled social media influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj, challenging his arrest in connection with an alleged assault involving Sanjay Azad, father of teenage Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist Nishu Azad.

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During the hearing, Bhardwaj’s counsel argued that the Supreme Court had already quashed the FIRs and questioned the Delhi Police’s decision to arrest him from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. The lawyer also claimed that Bhardwaj had been present at a CJP protest and argued that the FIR itself reflected this.

The bench, however, observed that habeas corpus was not maintainable in the circumstances and directed the petitioner to raise such objections before the Sessions Court. It also noted that some arguments made during the hearing were not part of the habeas corpus petition.

Police Disputes FIR Quashing Claim

When the counsel claimed that the FIR had been quashed, the bench asked whether this contention had been specifically stated in the petition. The Delhi Police responded that Bhardwaj’s counsel appeared to be referring to FIRs that had been quashed by the Supreme Court, adding that the FIR in the present case was not among them.

The court was also informed that the FIR invoked provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Earlier on Monday, the Patiala House Court sent Bhardwaj to 14 days of judicial custody after his one-day police remand expired. He is scheduled to be produced before the court again on September 21.

Read Also Swatantra Bharadwaj Sent To 14 Days Judicial Custody In CJP Protest Assault Case

Bhardwaj was detained in Bulandshahr on Friday after a CJP protest demanding his arrest. Police later added SC/ST Act and criminal intimidation provisions to the case. A separate POCSO case has also been registered against him.

The case relates to an alleged assault on Sanjay Azad, who reportedly suffered a head injury.