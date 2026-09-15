Ganeshotsav 2026: TMC Sets Up 132 Immersion Facilities Across Thane; Check Ward-Wise Details

FPJ/farooq Sayed

Thane: Ahead of Ganeshotsav 2026, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has finalised arrangements across all civic ward committees to ensure safe, orderly and environmentally responsible Ganesh idol immersions.

The civic body has set up 132 designated immersion facilities, including natural creek ghats, artificial lakes, immersion tanks, idol collection centres and mobile immersion trucks. The facilities are aimed at allowing devotees to perform immersion rituals closer to their homes while reducing pressure on natural water bodies.

Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar and Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao have urged citizens to avoid polluting natural water bodies and use the designated civic facilities for idol immersion.

Uthalsar

The ward has immersion tanks at Rustomjee, Parulekar Ground, Savarkar Ground and the TMC Headquarters. An idol collection centre has been set up at Jail Lake, while artificial lakes are available at Ambeghosale and Runwal Nagar. One mobile immersion truck will also be deployed.

Naupada-Kopri

Devotees can use the creek immersion facility at Kopri Mithbandar Ghat. Artificial lakes have been arranged at Masunda Datta Ghat, Kopri and Ashtavinayak Chowk. Collection centres will operate at Tembi Naka and Ram Maruti Road, along with one mobile immersion truck.

Kalwa

Kalwa will have creek immersion facilities at Parsik Retibandar and Kalwa. Artificial lakes have been arranged at Kharigaon, Vitawa, Gholai Nagar and Kalwa Lake. Immersion tanks are available at 90 Feet Road, Sahyadri School and Manisha Nagar, along with one mobile truck.

Majiwada-Manpada

Major creek immersion ghats have been arranged at Kolshet, Balkum and Gaymukh. Artificial lakes are available at Boriwade, Hiranandani New Horizon, Rewale, Kolshet and Gaymukh.

Additional immersion tanks have been set up across residential townships, including Lodha Amara, Splendora and Dosti Imperia. Two mobile immersion trucks will also be available.

Vartak Nagar

Immersion tanks have been arranged at Vasant Vihar, Pawarnagar and Hyde Park, while artificial lakes have been set up around Upvan Lake. Collection centres will operate at Devdayanagar and Shivai Nagar, with two mobile immersion trucks deployed.

Lokmanya-Savarkar

The ward has local immersion tanks at Acharya Atre Marg, Lokmanya Nagar Bus Stop and Dosti Vihar. An idol collection centre has been set up at Kamgar Hospital, while two mobile immersion trucks will be available.

Wagle

Immersion tanks have been arranged at Road No. 22, Srinagar, Passport Office and ITI Circle. Two artificial lakes have been set up at Rayladevi, while collection centres will operate at Kisan Nagar and Modella Check Naka. Two mobile trucks will also be deployed.

Diva

Diva will have a creek immersion ghat at Khardigaon, along with artificial lakes at Dativali, Khidkali and Padle. Immersion tanks have also been arranged at My City, Riverwood Complex and Kalyan-Shil Road.

Mumbra

Mumbra will have creek immersion facilities at Retibandar, Rananagar and Babaji Patilwadi. An artificial lake has been arranged near Shankar Mandir, along with one mobile immersion truck.

Civic Body Appeals For Eco-Friendly Immersion

The TMC has urged devotees to make use of the designated facilities and avoid immersing idols and other puja material directly into natural water bodies.

The arrangements are aimed at ensuring that devotees can complete the immersion rituals safely while helping the civic body minimise pollution and maintain cleanliness across Thane during the festival.