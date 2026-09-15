Ganeshotsav 2026: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Seeks Bappa’s Blessings At Mumbai Mayor’s Byculla Bungalow - VIDEO

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Seeks Bappa’s Blessings At Mumbai Mayor’s Byculla Bungalow |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde’s official residence in Byculla on Monday evening to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha during Ganeshotsav 2026. A video of his arrival, him taking blessings and interacting with the Tawde family was posted by BMC.

Fadnavis offered prayers before the Ganesh idol and participated in the aarti at the mayor’s residence. He prayed for the continued progress and prosperity of Mumbai and Maharashtra, as well as the well-being of the people.

Mayor's Family Welcome CM Fadnavis

Mayor Ritu Tawde was present during the Chief Minister’s visit along with her husband Rajesh Tawde, their son Yash and daughter, advocate Madhura. Other family members and devotees were also present, according to an official statement.

The visit came as Mumbai witnessed the festive fervour of Ganeshotsav, with devotees across the city welcoming Lord Ganesha into homes and public mandals. Chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' echoed through several parts of Mumbai and Maharashtra as celebrations gathered pace.

Lalbaug and other parts of central Mumbai were among the areas witnessing a strong festive atmosphere, with streets filled with devotees, music and elaborate decorations. Public Ganesh pandals featuring intricate artwork and different themes have become a major attraction during the city's annual Ganeshotsav celebrations.

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