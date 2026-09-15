UPI Charges Explained: Will Users Pay Fees On Transactions Above ₹2,000? Govt Clarifies Rules

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Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has become one of India’s most widely used digital payment methods, allowing users to complete transactions instantly through QR codes and mobile applications.

However, discussions around possible UPI charges have raised questions about whether consumers may eventually have to pay for larger payments.

The government has clarified that UPI transactions up to ₹2,000 will not attract any direct or indirect charges.

According to a Finance Ministry notification issued on September 14, banks and payment system providers cannot impose fees on these transactions. RuPay debit card payments have also been included under the protected electronic payment modes.

No consumer fee announced for high-value UPI payments

The clarification does not mean that consumers will automatically be charged when they make UPI payments above Rs 2,000.

Recent changes to the Payment and Settlement Systems Act provide a framework under which charges could be introduced in specific circumstances.

The government has previously indicated that any Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) would apply only to certain merchant transactions above a specified threshold, while consumers would not be charged for making UPI payments.

Therefore, Rs 2,000 should not be viewed as a new ceiling for free UPI transactions. There is currently no government-notified consumer fee that applies simply because a UPI payment exceeds this amount.

MDR is a fee paid within the payment ecosystem for processing digital transactions. Industry discussions have suggested that a nominal rate of around 0.25%-0.4% could apply to selected merchant payments, although no such rate has been officially announced.

UPI expansion drives need for sustainable infrastructure

The debate over MDR comes as UPI usage continues to expand rapidly. The number of banks offering UPI services increased from 44 in FY2016-17 to 741 by July 2026, while monthly transactions touched a record 2,366 crore in July 2026.

Authorities are also working on improving digital payment access in areas with weak internet connectivity through offline UPI solutions.