Cricket Meets Devotion! Devotee Gifts Bat Inscribed With 'Lalbaugcha Raja' To Mumbai's Beloved Ganpati Bappa | Video

Devotee Gifts Bat Inscribed With 'Lalbaugcha Raja' | lalbaugmumbaikar/Instagram

Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja witnessed a unique offering during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, as a devotee gifted a specially designed cricket bat bearing the words ‘Lalbaugcha Raja’ on its back. The unusual offering added a sporting touch to the festive celebrations and drew attention among devotees visiting the pandal.

The bat was presented as a gesture of devotion, with the inscription prominently displayed behind it. While cricket bats are generally associated with the sport, the offering reflected the devotee’s personal faith and creativity in seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Devotee Gifts Bat Inscribed With 'Lalbaugcha Raja'

Lalbaugcha Raja is one of Mumbai’s most revered Ganesh idols and attracts thousands of devotees during the festival. Every year, visitors offer a wide range of items as expressions of gratitude, faith and prayers.

The bat offering stood out among the traditional offerings, combining the devotee’s love for cricket with religious devotion. The gesture added another memorable moment to the celebrations at the iconic Lalbaug pandal.