Thane Traffic Alert: Kasarvadavali Overbridge To Shut From Midnight Sept 15; Check Diversion Routes | File photo

Thane: Commuters travelling along the Thane-Ghodbunder Road stretch should take note as the Kasarvadavali traffic division has announced the closure of the Kasarvadavali overbridge from midnight on September 15, 2026.

As per official notification No. 202, the bridge will remain closed to all vehicular movement until repair work being carried out by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is completed.

Traffic authorities have arranged alternative routes to manage vehicle movement and prevent congestion along the busy Ghodbunder stretch.

Vehicles From Thane To Ghodbunder Diverted

All vehicles travelling from Thane towards Ghodbunder Road and Gujarat will be prohibited from entering the Kasarvadavali overbridge.

Heavy motor vehicles heading towards Ghodbunder and Gujarat will be diverted onto the adjacent slip road running alongside the overbridge before proceeding towards their destination.

Alternative Route For Light Vehicles

Light vehicles, including cars, auto-rickshaws and motorcycles, can take an alternative route after Vijay Garden D-Mart. Vehicles can turn right, pass Kasarvadavali Police Station and proceed via Grand Square Chowk and Vihang Valley Chowk, before turning left at Titan Hospital to rejoin the main Thane-Ghodbunder carriageway.

Second Diversion Option

As an alternative, light vehicles travelling from Thane can turn left at Anand Nagar Signal, proceed through Grand Square Chowk and Vihang Valley Chowk, and then turn left at Titan Hospital before merging back onto Thane-Ghodbunder Road.

Emergency vehicles and vehicles participating in Ganesh immersion processions will also be permitted to use the designated routes.

Emergency Services Exempt

The notification states that emergency service vehicles, including police vehicles, fire engines, ambulances, oxygen transport vehicles and vehicles involved in green corridor movements, will be exempt from the restrictions wherever necessary.

The diversion order will remain in force continuously from 12 midnight on September 15 until the MMRDA completes the repair work.

Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow additional travel time and follow instructions issued by traffic police personnel deployed along the diversion routes.

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