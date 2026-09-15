Shah Rukh Khan Finally Praises Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Amid Criticism Over His Silence On Film's Success: 'Loved Both The Parts'

Shah Rukh Khan Finally Reviews Dhurandhar 1 & 2 | Photo Via YouTube

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has finally shared his thoughts on Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar and its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, after facing criticism for remaining silent on the films’ phenomenal box-office success.

Shah Rukh Khan Finally Reviews Dhurandhar Films

The superstar hosted an Ask SRK session on X, formerly known as Twitter on Tuesday, September 15, where fans asked him several questions. One user directly asked, “Have you seen Dhurandhar? #AskSRK.” Responding to the question, Shah Rukh praised both films, writing, “Loved both the parts....fantastic by the whole team!!!"

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Celebs Who Praised Dhurandhar

His response comes after several social media users questioned why the actor had not publicly acknowledged the massive success of the Dhurandhar franchise. A number of Bollywood celebrities had earlier reviewed the films and expressed their appreciation for the cast and makers.

Among those who praised the movies were Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Riteish Deshmukh, Shilpa Shetty, Preity Zinta, Hrithik Roshan, Anupam Kher and Rajkummar Rao. Several leading South Indian stars, including Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Vijay Deverakonda, also showered love on the film and its team.

Dhurandhar 1 & 2 Box Office

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar arrived in theatres on December 5, 2025, and went on to become a major box-office success. Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was released on March 19, 2026. According to the reported worldwide box-office figures, Dhurandhar collected approximately Rs 1,350.83 crore, while Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned around Rs 1,852.44 crore worldwide.

Shah Rukh Khan Work Front

Shah Rukh is currently gearing up for his much-awaited film King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The cast includes SRK's daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi and Anil Kapoor, among others.