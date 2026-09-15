'Beautiful Blessing': Missed Ganpati Puja At Home, Cabin Crew Finds Bappa At 35,000 Feet - VIDEO

Air India crew member performs Ganpati puja | Instagram/@Anuradha Soni

An Air India cabin crew member experienced what she described as a "beautiful blessing" while she was on duty. Taking to Instagram, flight attendant Anuradha Soni shared that she could not attend the Ganpati puja at home due to a last-minute flight reschedule.

Initially, she was feeling very sad that she couldn’t attend the Ganpati Puja at home. However, little did she know that there was a surprise waiting for her.

"But Bappa had completely different plans for me. To my absolute surprise, a guest brought a Ganpati idol on our flight, right around the time of Ganpati Puja. And suddenly, there I was… at 35,000 feet… doing my puja, saying my prayers, and taking Bappa’s blessings," read the caption of her video.

The flight attendant said at that moment she felt as if Bappa was telling her that he is with her, wherever she is. "Thank you, Bappa… for this beautiful blessing, this beautiful moment, and this unforgettable experience," she wrote.

The video shows Soni welcoming the idol onboard and offering her prayers during the flight as her colleagues witness the moment getting unfolded, with smiles on their faces.

The video has gone viral and has garnered more than 6.5 million views on Instagram.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. Devotees welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes and public pandals with prayers, offerings, and devotional celebrations.